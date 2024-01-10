RAAF Enhances Anti-Submarine Warfare Capabilities in Sea Dragon 2024

In a robust demonstration of international military cooperation, the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) has sent two P-8A Poseidon aircraft and 51 personnel to Anderson Air Force Base in Guam for the US Navy-led exercise Sea Dragon 2024. Occurring from January 8 to 24, the exercise saw the RAAF engage in anti-submarine warfare missions alongside the US Navy, Indian Navy, Republic of Korea Navy, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. The use of aircraft such as the P-8A Poseidon, P-8I Neptune, P-3CK Orion, and Kawasaki P-1 marked the event.

Fostering Interoperability and Defense Capabilities

The main goal of the exercise was to enhance interoperability among the participating nations and to exchange tactics to improve collective defense capabilities. The exercise involved various flying missions to track, identify, and target submarine vessels, thus offering a real-time scenario for the forces to test their preparedness.

RAAF’s Tactical Experience in Anti-Submarine Warfare

Squadron Leader Jacqueline Killian, the Exercise Sea Dragon Detachment Commander, underlined the significance of the exercise in providing tactical experience in anti-submarine warfare to the RAAF’s No. 11 Squadron and ensuring readiness for integration in a maritime environment. This exposure is instrumental in developing the squadron’s proficiency and enhancing its operational readiness.

The P-8A Poseidon’s Role in Maritime Security

The P-8A Poseidon continues to be the RAAF’s primary platform for anti-submarine warfare, making significant contributions to maritime security both in Australia and across the globe. For the RAAF, the Sea Dragon 2024 exercise was more than a demonstration of military prowess; it was an opportunity to fortify its capabilities, ensuring the Poseidon’s continued effectiveness in its role.