Quirky Queensland Property with Secret Trapdoor for Sale at $850,000

In Eastern Heights, Queensland, a distinctive property beckons prospective homebuyers with an asking price of $850,000 and an architectural oddity: a trapdoor that opens to a clandestine internal staircase. This novel feature offers an enticing route to the home’s lower level, earmarked as a recreation haven complete with a rumpus room for gaming enthusiasts, a commodious storage room, and a hobby area.

The Workshop: An Ode to Privacy

The lower level’s workshop is especially remarkable. Dubbed as “every man’s dream”, it provides a secure sanctuary for tool storage and projects. Marketed by June Frank of Walkers Real Estate, the property sprawls over a substantial 809-square-metre block and is divided into two levels.

An Exemplary Blend of Aesthetics and Functionality

The upper echelon of the house encompasses the kitchen, the main living space, three bedrooms, and two bathrooms. The trapdoor grants access to the third bathroom, the rumpus room, and the workshop area on the lower level. The home’s additional highlights include a rear deck and lawn for outdoor entertainment, accompanied by scenic views of Brisbane CBD and the Flinders Mountains.

Interior Design: A Nod to Nostalgia

The interior design enhances the allure of the property. With painted wood panelling, leadlight doors, casement windows, and patterned wallpaper adorning the bedrooms, the aesthetics pay a charming homage to a bygone era. The suburb of Eastern Heights, a segment of Ipswich, has seen a considerable surge in median house prices over the past half-decade, currently standing at $545,000.

The location of this unique property is unrivalled, with close proximity to premier schools and parks, making it an even more attractive proposition for families and investors alike.