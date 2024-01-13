en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Quirky Queensland Property with Secret Trapdoor for Sale at $850,000

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:58 pm EST
Quirky Queensland Property with Secret Trapdoor for Sale at $850,000

In Eastern Heights, Queensland, a distinctive property beckons prospective homebuyers with an asking price of $850,000 and an architectural oddity: a trapdoor that opens to a clandestine internal staircase. This novel feature offers an enticing route to the home’s lower level, earmarked as a recreation haven complete with a rumpus room for gaming enthusiasts, a commodious storage room, and a hobby area.

The Workshop: An Ode to Privacy

The lower level’s workshop is especially remarkable. Dubbed as “every man’s dream”, it provides a secure sanctuary for tool storage and projects. Marketed by June Frank of Walkers Real Estate, the property sprawls over a substantial 809-square-metre block and is divided into two levels.

An Exemplary Blend of Aesthetics and Functionality

The upper echelon of the house encompasses the kitchen, the main living space, three bedrooms, and two bathrooms. The trapdoor grants access to the third bathroom, the rumpus room, and the workshop area on the lower level. The home’s additional highlights include a rear deck and lawn for outdoor entertainment, accompanied by scenic views of Brisbane CBD and the Flinders Mountains.

Interior Design: A Nod to Nostalgia

The interior design enhances the allure of the property. With painted wood panelling, leadlight doors, casement windows, and patterned wallpaper adorning the bedrooms, the aesthetics pay a charming homage to a bygone era. The suburb of Eastern Heights, a segment of Ipswich, has seen a considerable surge in median house prices over the past half-decade, currently standing at $545,000.

The location of this unique property is unrivalled, with close proximity to premier schools and parks, making it an even more attractive proposition for families and investors alike.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
4 mins ago
Dominique Grubisa Persists in Deceptive Practices Despite ASIC Warnings
In a flagrant defiance of regulatory warnings, Dominique Grubisa, a self-proclaimed property and law expert, continues to peddle her discredited ‘wealth creation’ courses. Despite being called out by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) for her dishonest practices, Grubisa remains undeterred, attracting unsuspecting individuals with her high-priced programs. ASIC’s Warnings Against Grubisa In April
Dominique Grubisa Persists in Deceptive Practices Despite ASIC Warnings
Woman in Critical Condition After Suspected Drug Overdose at Melbourne Music Festival
49 mins ago
Woman in Critical Condition After Suspected Drug Overdose at Melbourne Music Festival
Parkes Elvis Festival: A Global Celebration of The King's Legacy
1 hour ago
Parkes Elvis Festival: A Global Celebration of The King's Legacy
Tasmania Celebrates Coronation of Native Princess Mary with Unique Tributes
15 mins ago
Tasmania Celebrates Coronation of Native Princess Mary with Unique Tributes
Deadly Encounter: Adelaide Mother Finds Red-Bellied Black Snake in Fridge
28 mins ago
Deadly Encounter: Adelaide Mother Finds Red-Bellied Black Snake in Fridge
Queensland's Social Housing Crisis Deepens Amid Rising Rents and Unfulfilled Promises
32 mins ago
Queensland's Social Housing Crisis Deepens Amid Rising Rents and Unfulfilled Promises
Latest Headlines
World News
Zombie Burger's Politically-Themed Menu Stirs Up the Iowa Caucuses
56 seconds
Zombie Burger's Politically-Themed Menu Stirs Up the Iowa Caucuses
Neurable Unveils MW75 Neuro Headphones with Groundbreaking Brain-Computer Interface
2 mins
Neurable Unveils MW75 Neuro Headphones with Groundbreaking Brain-Computer Interface
Postpartum Depression: The Silent Struggle of New Parents
2 mins
Postpartum Depression: The Silent Struggle of New Parents
Roman Sadovsky Makes Comeback at Canadian Figure Skating Championships Amid Contenders for the Title
3 mins
Roman Sadovsky Makes Comeback at Canadian Figure Skating Championships Amid Contenders for the Title
Portsmouth FC Gears Up For A Riveting Matchday Against Leyton Orient
3 mins
Portsmouth FC Gears Up For A Riveting Matchday Against Leyton Orient
Study Highlights Ineffectiveness of Current AAC Intervention Strategies for Autistic Children
3 mins
Study Highlights Ineffectiveness of Current AAC Intervention Strategies for Autistic Children
WWE's Missed Opportunity: The Unraveling of Hit Row
4 mins
WWE's Missed Opportunity: The Unraveling of Hit Row
Wheatland Union High Boys Soccer Team Continues Unbeaten Run, Leads Pioneer Valley League
5 mins
Wheatland Union High Boys Soccer Team Continues Unbeaten Run, Leads Pioneer Valley League
Israel Counters Genocide Accusations at ICJ with Evidence of Hamas Atrocities
5 mins
Israel Counters Genocide Accusations at ICJ with Evidence of Hamas Atrocities
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app