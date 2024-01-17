Questioning Transparency: NT's Information Commissioner Raises Concerns over FOI Processing Times

Concerns have been raised by the Northern Territory's Information Commissioner over significant delays in the processing of Freedom of Information (FOI) requests, with some enduring up to 17 months to reach completion. This alarming figure is a stark contrast to the 30-day decision deadline set by the Northern Territory's Information Act. While the Act does allow for 30-day extensions, these prolonged waits have raised eyebrows and provoked criticism.

Case in Point: ABC's FOI Requests

This issue was brought to the limelight when the ABC's FOI requests for incoming ministerial briefs, submitted following a cabinet reshuffle in May 2022, took nearly a year and a half to process. The chief minister's office took an exorbitant amount of time to process these 11 'incoming ministerial briefs', with a processing fee of $105. The far-reaching implications of such a lengthy delay in the disclosure of information cannot be overstated.

'Secret Letter' and the Culture of Secrecy

The situation took a turn for the worse when a separate FOI request for a 'secret letter' related to the retirement of former police commissioner Jamie Chalker was denied. The Northern Territory government cited the risk to confidentiality and potential legal issues as reasons for this refusal, despite recognizing the public's interest in the matter. This incident has further fueled criticism of a pervasive 'culture of secrecy' within the FOI system.

Advocacy for Reforms

Peter Shoyer, the Information Commissioner, is advocating for reforms as part of a review of the NT Information Act. He argues that cabinet documents should not be exempt from FOI and proposes a tightening of the exemptions. Alongside this, he has also urged government departments to release more information voluntarily. Geoffrey Watson SC, director of the Centre for Public Integrity, has also criticized the state of FOI across Australia, highlighting the misuse of 'cabinet in confidence' to withhold information.

A government spokeswoman has confirmed that the importance of FOI is recognized, and the report from the review of the NT Information Act is expected in the coming months. The resolution of these issues will be keenly anticipated, as the current situation raises questions about transparency and accountability in government.