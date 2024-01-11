en English
Australia

Queensland’s Shark Control Measures Result in Over 700 Marine Animal Deaths in 2023

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:14 am EST
Queensland’s Shark Control Measures Result in Over 700 Marine Animal Deaths in 2023

Queensland’s shark control measures, in place since the 1960s, have resulted in the death of over 700 marine animals, including nine dolphins, in 2023 alone. These measures, including shark nets and drum lines, are part of a lethal shark control program designed to reduce shark bites. However, new data analyzed by the Humane Society International and the Australian Marine Conservation Society raises questions about its efficacy and humaneness.

Shark Control Measures: A Death Trap for Marine Life

The data reveals that of the 722 marine animals caught and killed in 2023, 614 were non-target species such as whales, dugongs, dolphins, and turtles. Over 400 of these animals died, including nine dolphins and five turtles. The data further includes historical figures: since 2014, 15 grey nurse sharks, 92 dolphins, two whales, and 273 rays have lost their lives to these control measures. The shocking figures highlight the indiscriminate nature of these measures, which primarily target species such as white sharks and tiger sharks.

Questioning the Efficacy and Humaneness

Experts are now questioning the effectiveness of these measures in reducing shark attacks. The methods are being deemed outdated and inhumane, leading to calls for modern and humane alternatives. One such alternative could be drone technology for beach monitoring, which could mitigate the need for lethal methods.

Queensland Government’s Response

In response to the controversy, the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries asserts that human life is the program’s priority, and that steps are being taken to minimize bycatch. These steps include the use of electronic warning devices and alternative baits. The department also noted that the level of bycatch in 2023 was within the expected yearly variability. Nets and drum lines, they insist, are checked regularly to release animals whenever possible, thus attempting to mitigate the collateral damage caused by the shark control measures.

Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

