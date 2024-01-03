en English
Australia

Queensland’s Recycling Scheme Expands to Accommodate Festive Season

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:33 pm EST
Queensland’s Recycling Scheme Expands to Accommodate Festive Season

The holiday season in Queensland has taken a green turn as residents are encouraged to participate in the Containers for Change recycling scheme. This initiative, aimed at promoting a circular economy while easing cost-of-living pressures, offers a 10-cent refund for each empty drink container recycled. In a recent expansion, glass wine and spirit bottles have been added to the list of refundable containers.

Expanding the Reach of Recycling

Acting Environment Minister Grace Grace underscored the value of the scheme, emphasizing its role in engaging the public in sustainable practices. The program, launched over five years ago, has been a resounding success with Queenslanders returning 7.4 billion containers. This figure translates into a staggering $740 million in refunds. Beyond individual gains, the initiative has also seen $11.5 million channeled into charities and community groups.

Accessible and Far-reaching

The Containers for Change scheme boasts over 360 refund points spread across the state. The formats of these points are varied, including drive-through depots and reverse vending machines, ensuring wide access and ease of use for the public. This initiative does not stand alone. Other Australian states and territories have similar recycling programs, with Tasmania set to launch its own version in 2024.

A Win for Sustainability

The Queensland Government’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its endorsement of the Containers for Change scheme. By rewarding recycling efforts, the program not only incentivizes environmentally-friendly behavior but also provides financial relief to residents. The incorporation of glass wine and spirit bottles into the scheme further broadens its impact, allowing more materials to be recycled and reused. The scheme’s success, marked by the billions of containers returned and the significant funds raised for community groups, illustrates the potential of such initiatives in promoting a sustainable future.

Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

