Queensland’s Recycling Program Provides Cash Incentives to Foster Environmental Change

In an effort to incentivize recycling and reduce environmental impact, the state of Queensland, Australia is urging its residents to participate in the Containers For Change program. Spearheaded by the state’s Environment Minister, the initiative offers a 10c refund for every returned empty drink container. Since its inception in 2018, the program has expanded its scope to include glass wine and pure spirit bottles, and has amplified the number of return sites to 360 following a consultation period with over 6,600 residents.

Impressive Returns

Last year, the participants in the program pocketed an average of $200 in refunds. To date, the scheme has seen a staggering 7.4 billion containers returned and a total of $740 million paid out. The festive season, notorious for a high volume of empty containers, presents an ideal opportunity for residents to earn extra cash while contributing to recycling efforts. In January 2023 alone, more than 5 million containers were returned daily. The goal for 2024 is to surpass this impressive return rate.

Convenient Return Options

The Containers For Change program offers various return options to suit the convenience of its participants. These include drive-through depots, 24-hour bag drops, reverse vending machine kiosks, mobile services, and in many parts of the state, free home collection services.

Push for Greater Participation

The Environment Minister, Grace Grace, and the CEO of Containers For Change, Natalie Roach, are ardently advocating for increased participation. Their shared vision is to foment positive environmental changes by making recycling not just a duty, but a rewarding endeavor for the public.

Simultaneously, Brisbane City Council is running a compost rebate program. Eligible residents are provided with a rebate of up to $100 for the purchase of composting equipment and $200 for food waste recycling equipment. The rebate is paid via direct deposit within 30 days of acceptance of the submission. The program also provides resources and instructional videos to help residents get started with composting and food waste recycling.