Queenslander Sheds Half His Body Weight Following Bariatric Surgery

In a profound journey to reclaim his life, 26-year-old Queenslander, Nick Ham, has managed to shed nearly half his body weight, plummeting from 188kg to 91kg, following a privately funded bariatric surgery in 2018. The staggering cost of the $23,000 surgery was largely shouldered by his father, who withdrew over $16,000 from his superannuation.

Battling Obesity and Mental Health

Prior to his transformation, Ham grappled with weight issues, incessant bullying, and debilitating mental health disorders, including severe anxiety and depression. Conventional weight loss methods through diet and exercise proved futile. However, the bariatric surgery turned his life around, significantly enhancing his confidence and overall quality of life.

Surge in Bariatric Surgeries

The Australian Taxation Office reported that during the 2021-22 financial year, over 15,000 applications were lodged to withdraw superannuation funds for weight-loss treatments. Nearly 14,000 of these were approved, culminating in a staggering $234 million. Bariatric surgeries, the majority of which are carried out in the private sector, tally up to about 25,000 annually in Australia.

The Obesity Epidemic

Noted Melbourne-based bariatric surgeon, Professor Wendy Brown, pointed out that approximately 31% of Australian adults are obese. This increased obesity prevalence heightens the risk of manifesting various diseases. Long-term data reveals that bariatric surgery contributes significantly towards sustained weight loss and health benefits, far surpassing traditional diet and exercise methods. However, public access to these surgeries remains limited, hampered by strict eligibility criteria and a disparity in the number of procedures performed across states.

Health experts underscore the critical need for creating healthier environments, and stress that obesity is a complex interplay of multiple factors, including genetics and food marketing. It cannot be dismissed merely as a result of personal choices.