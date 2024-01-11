en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Queensland Woman Survives Venomous Snakebite in Her Bed

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:30 pm EST
Queensland Woman Survives Venomous Snakebite in Her Bed

In a startling incident from Queensland, Australia, a woman in her 20s found herself in a life-threatening situation when she was bitten by a highly venomous eastern brown snake while asleep in her bed. The event unfolded in the early hours of Friday morning at a remote property located in the Western Downs region. It was around 1 a.m. when emergency services were alerted to the situation.

Swift Response from Emergency Services

A coordinated response was launched immediately, involving a local ambulance and an aeromedical crew from LifeFlight SGAS, based in Toowoomba. The team, which included certified Queensland Health medical staff, arrived via helicopter to administer swift medical assistance and prepare the patient for anti-venom treatment.

Airlift to Toowoomba Hospital

Following the initial intervention, the woman was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital. Her condition was reported as stable during the flight, an encouraging sign given the potency of the snakebite.

The Deadly Eastern Brown Snake

The eastern brown snake is considered one of the most venomous species globally. Indigenous to eastern and central Australia, it possesses a neurotoxin in its venom that can paralyze the nerves controlling the heart, lungs, and diaphragm. This can lead to rapid asphyxiation if left untreated, highlighting the critical importance of the immediate medical response in this case.

0
Australia Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
3 mins ago
Australian Gaming Giant Aristocrat Takes Legal Action Against Head of Game Design
In a dramatic turn of events, the Australian gaming giant, Aristocrat Leisure, has taken legal action against its head of game design, Dinh Toan “Tony” Tran, alleging unauthorized download of a massive corpus of company files. The civil case, currently in the Federal Court, suggests that Tran downloaded approximately 6800 files from the company’s servers
Australian Gaming Giant Aristocrat Takes Legal Action Against Head of Game Design
Impersonator Lawyer Shot Dead after Standoff with Police in Nowra
9 mins ago
Impersonator Lawyer Shot Dead after Standoff with Police in Nowra
Sinister Plot to Assassinate Mount Druitt Rap Group ONEFOUR Foiled
10 mins ago
Sinister Plot to Assassinate Mount Druitt Rap Group ONEFOUR Foiled
Fatal Head-On Collision in Kemps Creek Adds to NSW Road Toll
4 mins ago
Fatal Head-On Collision in Kemps Creek Adds to NSW Road Toll
Fatal Rush Hour Collision in Melbourne's South-East: A Man Dies as a Truck Collides with Multiple Cars
4 mins ago
Fatal Rush Hour Collision in Melbourne's South-East: A Man Dies as a Truck Collides with Multiple Cars
The Silent Pandemic: Alcohol-Induced Crisis in the Kimberley Region
6 mins ago
The Silent Pandemic: Alcohol-Induced Crisis in the Kimberley Region
Latest Headlines
World News
Canadian Figure Skater Nikolaj Soerensen Withdraws from Championships Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations
2 mins
Canadian Figure Skater Nikolaj Soerensen Withdraws from Championships Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations
End of an Era: Bill Belichick's Remarkable Tenure with the New England Patriots
4 mins
End of an Era: Bill Belichick's Remarkable Tenure with the New England Patriots
Nick Saban Retires: The End of an Era for Alabama Football
5 mins
Nick Saban Retires: The End of an Era for Alabama Football
New Study Establishes Link Between All Levels of Alcohol Consumption and Elevated Cancer Risk
6 mins
New Study Establishes Link Between All Levels of Alcohol Consumption and Elevated Cancer Risk
Underage Vaping Crisis: Young Children Reach Out to Quitline
6 mins
Underage Vaping Crisis: Young Children Reach Out to Quitline
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Tax Charges
8 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Tax Charges
Pro-Palestine Demonstrators Demand Ceasefire at Dallas City Hall
10 mins
Pro-Palestine Demonstrators Demand Ceasefire at Dallas City Hall
Eritrean Footballers' Flight from Oppression: The Unspoken Crisis
10 mins
Eritrean Footballers' Flight from Oppression: The Unspoken Crisis
Gascoyne's Banned Drinkers Register: A Mere 14 Names Despite Strict Alcohol Regulations
10 mins
Gascoyne's Banned Drinkers Register: A Mere 14 Names Despite Strict Alcohol Regulations
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app