en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snake Bite in Bed

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:04 am EST
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snake Bite in Bed

In a startling event, a 20-year-old woman from the Western Downs region of Queensland, Australia, experienced a terrifying night when she was bitten by an eastern brown snake while sleeping in her bed. The snake, known to be one of the most venomous species globally, is responsible for about 60% of snakebite deaths in Australia. The incident underscores the risks associated with living in close quarters with such lethal wildlife, and the importance of prompt and effective response to such emergencies.

Immediate Response and Medical Intervention

The family of the young woman acted promptly upon discovering the incident. They stabilized her and applied a bandage to the wound before the arrival of emergency services. The Queensland Ambulance Service responded to the distress call, and a rescue helicopter pilot landed the chopper on private property for the aeromedical team to prepare the patient for airlift. Subsequently, the victim was flown to Toowoomba Hospital for further treatment.

The Eastern Brown Snake: A Deadly Adversary

The eastern brown snake, whose venom contains potent neurotoxins, cardiotoxins, and nephrotoxins, can cause paralysis and excessive bleeding in the brain. Its venom is so potent that it can shut down a human’s heart, lungs, and diaphragm once it enters the bloodstream, causing rapid asphyxiation. Despite the availability of anti-venom, it was not administered to the woman. The bite was on her hand, and the emergency response protocol recommends that the patient remain still and apply a heavy elastic bandage with consistent pressure if bitten.

Living with Wildlife: A Constant Risk

The incident draws attention to the inherent risks that come with living in proximity to wildlife, especially in areas where such creatures are native. It serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and the importance of understanding how to respond to such emergencies. Despite the danger presented by the eastern brown snake, the woman remained in stable condition throughout the ordeal, thanks to the immediate response and actions taken by her family and emergency services.

0
Australia Health Wildlife
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
1 min ago
Nuclear Deterrence Key to Preventing World War Three, Warns Curtin University Professor
Professor Joe Siracusa, the Dean of Global Futures at Curtin University, has issued a stark warning about the escalating threats and uncertainties that loom over our increasingly volatile world. During a fraught discussion with Sky News Australia, Siracusa underscored the urgent need for robust nuclear deterrence as a crucial safeguard against the ominous specter of
Nuclear Deterrence Key to Preventing World War Three, Warns Curtin University Professor
Uungula Wind Farm: A Green Energy Milestone in Central West New South Wales
4 mins ago
Uungula Wind Farm: A Green Energy Milestone in Central West New South Wales
Political Reporter Nour Haydar Resigns Over ABC's Coverage of Israel-Hamas Conflict
5 mins ago
Political Reporter Nour Haydar Resigns Over ABC's Coverage of Israel-Hamas Conflict
Indigenous Land Transfer Delayed in Western Australia: No Legislation Until After 2025 Election
2 mins ago
Indigenous Land Transfer Delayed in Western Australia: No Legislation Until After 2025 Election
Perth Scorchers Leverage Cricket's Popularity to Promote Bushfire Preparedness
4 mins ago
Perth Scorchers Leverage Cricket's Popularity to Promote Bushfire Preparedness
David Warner's Grand Helicopter Entrance at Sydney Cricket Ground
4 mins ago
David Warner's Grand Helicopter Entrance at Sydney Cricket Ground
Latest Headlines
World News
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
41 seconds
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Look at the Candidates and Geopolitical Implications
3 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Look at the Candidates and Geopolitical Implications
Perth Scorchers Leverage Cricket's Popularity to Promote Bushfire Preparedness
4 mins
Perth Scorchers Leverage Cricket's Popularity to Promote Bushfire Preparedness
Florida Man Arrested for Threatening Congress Member: A Grim Reflection of Political Violence
4 mins
Florida Man Arrested for Threatening Congress Member: A Grim Reflection of Political Violence
Trinamool Congress Declines Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Shift in Indian Politics
4 mins
Trinamool Congress Declines Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Shift in Indian Politics
Political Reporter Nour Haydar Resigns Over ABC's Coverage of Israel-Hamas Conflict
5 mins
Political Reporter Nour Haydar Resigns Over ABC's Coverage of Israel-Hamas Conflict
President Biden's Yemen Strikes: A Constitutional and International Law Dilemma
5 mins
President Biden's Yemen Strikes: A Constitutional and International Law Dilemma
South Africa Urges ICJ Ruling on Alleged Genocide by Israel in Gaza
5 mins
South Africa Urges ICJ Ruling on Alleged Genocide by Israel in Gaza
Blinken's Diplomatic Mission: Challenges and Prospects of Palestinian Statehood
6 mins
Blinken's Diplomatic Mission: Challenges and Prospects of Palestinian Statehood
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
41 seconds
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app