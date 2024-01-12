en English
Australia

Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snake Bite in Bed

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:04 am EST
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snake Bite in Bed

In a startling event, a 20-year-old woman from the Western Downs region of Queensland, Australia, experienced a terrifying night when she was bitten by an eastern brown snake while sleeping in her bed. The snake, known to be one of the most venomous species globally, is responsible for about 60% of snakebite deaths in Australia. The incident underscores the risks associated with living in close quarters with such lethal wildlife, and the importance of prompt and effective response to such emergencies.

Immediate Response and Medical Intervention

The family of the young woman acted promptly upon discovering the incident. They stabilized her and applied a bandage to the wound before the arrival of emergency services. The Queensland Ambulance Service responded to the distress call, and a rescue helicopter pilot landed the chopper on private property for the aeromedical team to prepare the patient for airlift. Subsequently, the victim was flown to Toowoomba Hospital for further treatment.

The Eastern Brown Snake: A Deadly Adversary

The eastern brown snake, whose venom contains potent neurotoxins, cardiotoxins, and nephrotoxins, can cause paralysis and excessive bleeding in the brain. Its venom is so potent that it can shut down a human’s heart, lungs, and diaphragm once it enters the bloodstream, causing rapid asphyxiation. Despite the availability of anti-venom, it was not administered to the woman. The bite was on her hand, and the emergency response protocol recommends that the patient remain still and apply a heavy elastic bandage with consistent pressure if bitten.

Living with Wildlife: A Constant Risk

The incident draws attention to the inherent risks that come with living in proximity to wildlife, especially in areas where such creatures are native. It serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and the importance of understanding how to respond to such emergencies. Despite the danger presented by the eastern brown snake, the woman remained in stable condition throughout the ordeal, thanks to the immediate response and actions taken by her family and emergency services.

Australia Health Wildlife
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

