Queensland Woman Airlifted to Hospital after Venomous Snake Bite

In an alarming encounter, a 20-year-old woman in Queensland was bitten by an Eastern Brown Snake while she was asleep in her bed. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of January 12, triggered a swift response from the LifeFlight Surat Gas Aeromedical Service, who airlifted her to Toowoomba Hospital for further treatment.

Sudden Encounter with the Venomous Reptile

The Eastern Brown Snake, known for being the second-most venomous snake species globally, bit the woman on her hand while she slept. The rapid response from the woman’s family, who applied bandages to the snake bite, played a crucial role in her survival until the local Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics arrived on the scene.

Importance of Immediate First Aid

The LifeFlight chief medical officer emphasized the significance of immediate first aid following a snake bite, particularly from venomous species like the Eastern Brown. The risk of snake bites is prevalent in both remote and urban areas, highlighting the importance of being prepared for such emergencies. LifeFlight offers a free ‘First Minutes Matter’ course, which includes responses to emergencies like snake bites.

Quick Response and Evacuation

Following the incident, the victim was airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital, where she received anti-venom treatment. Despite the harrowing ordeal, her condition was reported as stable during the flight. This incident underscores the potential danger posed by venomous snakes, even within the presumed safety of one’s home.