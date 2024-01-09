en English
Australia

Queensland Tradie Destroys Driveway Amid Payment Dispute, Sparks Online Debate

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:17 pm EST
Queensland Tradie Destroys Driveway Amid Payment Dispute, Sparks Online Debate

In a remarkable turn of events, Queensland tradie Jesse Crowe and his team took pickaxes to a freshly poured concrete driveway, a job they themselves had completed just days prior, due to an alleged payment dispute with the homeowner. The incident was captured on video and rapidly spread across social media platforms, triggering a polarizing online debate.

The Dispute

Jesse Crowe claimed he had negotiated a $6000 project, of which he received a $2500 deposit. However, the homeowner, identified as Viola, disputed this claim, stating that the agreed cost was $5000, and she had already paid a $3500 deposit. The disagreement arose over additional rubbish removal fees, which, according to Viola, were not quoted for beforehand.

Quality of Work Questioned

Viola expressed concerns over the quality of the work, stating that the workers didn’t lay mesh as promised and that the concrete work was substandard. After raising these issues, she alleged that she was threatened with the destruction of the driveway if she didn’t agree to pay immediately. She emphasized her willingness to pay if the work had been completed to her satisfaction.

Online Reactions and Aftermath

The video documenting the destruction incited a flurry of online reactions. Some sympathized with Viola, pointing out perceptible flaws in the concrete work, while others suggested withholding payment until it was confirmed that the concrete had set properly without cracks. Meanwhile, Viola and her family have been left to deal with the damaged driveway, with plans to repair it themselves.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

