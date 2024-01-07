en English
Australia

Queensland Storms: Restoration Challenges Amid Housing Pressure

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:33 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:50 am EST
Queensland Storms: Restoration Challenges Amid Housing Pressure

As the year 2023 drew to a close, Queensland’s south-east was swept by a series of devastating storms that left a lasting imprint on the region. The tempests, which raged through the Christmas and New Year period, left a trail of destruction in their wake, inflicting extensive damage to homes and properties.

Prolonged Restoration Process

The aftermath of the storm saw Premier Steven Miles addressing the ongoing impact in a press conference. The Premier highlighted the daunting restoration process that lies ahead for the damaged properties, a process that is likely to be protracted due to the mounting pressure on the housing market. As of the latest update, approximately 900 people in the area continue to grapple with power loss, a stark reminder of the storm’s lingering effects.

(Read Also: Queue Stand-ins: The New Trend in Australia’s Consumer Landscape)

Financial Impact of the Storms

The weather events that swept through both far north Queensland and the south-east have resulted in over 85,000 people receiving disaster payments. This has amounted to a staggering total of approximately $15 million, a figure that underscores the financial ramifications of the storms.

(Read Also: Parliamentary Inquiry Sheds Light on Insurance Industry’s Response to 2022 Floods)

Construction Industry Under Strain

Despite the formidable challenges faced by the construction industry, Premier Steven Miles assured that repair work and new home construction would forge ahead. The strain on the industry is palpable, with the task of repairing storm-damaged homes proving a Herculean effort. Nonetheless, the Premier’s words serve as a beacon of hope amid the recovery efforts, signalling the resilience and determination that will be required in the days and months ahead.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

