Australia

Queensland Rolls Out Concessional Loans for Storm-Hit Small Businesses

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:33 am EST
In the wake of severe storms and floods, Queensland Minister for Employment and Small Business, Lance McCallum, has introduced a new financial lifeline for small businesses and individuals. The announcement made during a press conference, introduces concessional loans of up to $250,000, a joint initiative with the Albanese federal government, designed to assist those significantly impacted in the Logan, Scenic Rim, and Gold Coast local government regions.

Challenges Faced by Queenslanders

The devastating effects of the storms and floods have left Queensland grappling with widespread flood warnings, dangerous floodwaters, and significant property damage. According to reports, the State Emergency Service (SES) has received 700 calls for support in the last 24 hours, with 20 swift water rescues recorded since Monday. The destructive weather event has resulted in the loss of 21 homes, moderate damage to 990 properties, and severe damage to 280 homes.

To expedite the recovery process, the Australian Defence Force personnel will join the clean-up efforts from Thursday. The joint federal-state assistance package for small businesses and farmers affected by the natural disaster was also announced on Tuesday. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for flash flooding with heavy rainfall forecasted for Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast, predicting intense rainfall of up to 350mm over the next 24 hours.

Financial Support for Businesses and Individuals

The concessional loans, jointly funded by the state and federal governments, offer financial support to small businesses and individuals struggling to recover from the disaster. These loans aim to aid in the repair or replacement of damaged property and equipment, such as buildings, plants, stock, and equipment. Minister McCallum, during the press conference, acknowledged the challenges faced by many Queenslanders and small businesses during these major storms and emphasized the state government’s commitment to helping them recover and return to normalcy.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

