Australia

Queensland Premier’s Mistaken Crocodile Sighting Sparks Laughter Amidst Disaster Recovery

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:31 pm EST
Queensland Premier Steven Miles recently sparked a wave of amusement on social media by mistaking a plastic crocodile ornament in a mud-covered town splash park for real wildlife. The incident occurred in the midst of the recovery efforts following the devastation caused by Cyclone Jasper in the town of Wujal Wujal, offering a momentary lighthearted distraction from the distressing reality.

A Misunderstanding Turned Viral

In a recent post, Miles shared an aerial photo of the flood-affected town, encouraging followers to spot a ‘surprise’ danger in the park. The image featured what appeared to be a large crocodile amidst the muddy residue of the cyclone. Locals were quick to point out, however, that the ‘crocodile’ was in fact a harmless plastic ornament designed for children’s play. This revelation was confirmed by authorities, and the humorous misunderstanding quickly caught traction on the internet.

Light-Hearted Banter Amidst Disaster

The incident provided a moment of humor for the community, which has been among the worst hit by the cyclone that occurred on December 13. One notable response came from Cairns-based federal MP Warren Entsch, who cheekily suggested that the Premier needed better glasses. While the mistaken crocodile sighting was a source of amusement, it also served to highlight the extensive damage caused by Cyclone Jasper.

The Aftermath of Cyclone Jasper

The cyclone caused severe damage, including the destruction of one home, extensive damage to 15 others, and moderate damage to 50 homes. This led to the evacuation of nearly 300 people to Cooktown by Australian Defence Force helicopters. The region is now grappling with more challenges, including water restrictions in Port Douglas, Mossman, and Newell Beach, and the potential threat of another cyclone. Travel warnings have also been issued due to the risk of landslides and rockfalls, with all roads north of the Daintree River closed.

The post by Premier also drew attention to the ‘COVID Works for Queensland’ program, a $200 million initiative that has helped create over 120 projects in the region and around 520 jobs for locals, providing a glimmer of hope amidst the ongoing recovery efforts.

Travel & Tourism
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

