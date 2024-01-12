en English
Queensland Premier’s ‘Crocodile’ Post: A Light Moment in Cyclone Jasper Aftermath

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:30 am EST
Queensland Premier’s ‘Crocodile’ Post: A Light Moment in Cyclone Jasper Aftermath

Amid the aftermath of the devastating Cyclone Jasper, Queensland Premier Steven Miles took to social media to share a consequential image from Wujal Wujal, a community severely impacted by the floods. The aerial photo spotlighted a mud-filled splash park, which, at a cursory glance, seemed to harbor a large crocodile. The image quickly gained traction, sparking a digital quest among viewers to spot the supposed reptilian lurker.

Wujal Wujal’s Plastic Predator

However, local residents and authorities soon rushed to clarify the misconception. The ‘crocodile’ that had sent pulses racing turned out to be a harmless plastic ornament, a remnant of children’s play in the park. The revelation brought a much-needed moment of levity amidst the community’s challenging times, with Cairns-based federal MP Warren Entsch humorously suggesting that the Premier should have been more discerning.

The Real Threat: Crocodiles Amid Floods

Despite the mix-up, the threat of crocodiles in the flood-hit area is palpable. Wujal Wujal Council chief executive Kiley Hanslow confirmed sightings of crocodiles on community streets in the wake of the flooding. This report serves as a stark reminder of the dangers lurking in the aftermath of such natural disasters.

The Impact of Cyclone Jasper

The community of Wujal Wujal bore the brunt of Cyclone Jasper, which struck on December 13, leading to record rainfall and extensive flooding. Homes were destroyed, and countless others suffered considerable damage. The residents had to evacuate and remain on high alert due to the potential for more wild weather. A damaged water main due to heavy rains compounded the woes, leading to water restrictions, road closures, and travel warnings in the region.

Australia Wildlife
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

