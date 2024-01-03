Queensland Parents Strongly Oppose Four-Day School Week Proposal

An exclusive poll conducted by the Courier Mail has revealed a significant level of opposition towards the proposed four-day school week in Queensland. The survey, which encapsulated the views of Queensland parents, found that a resounding 76% do not support the idea, while 18% do and 6% remain undecided. One of the key players in this debate, the Wisdom College—an independent school, has already implemented a new flexible timetable, but the reaction has been lukewarm, with a staggering 88% of the respondents disagreeing with the four-day school week setup.

Resistance to Proposed Changes

These reactions come in the wake of the Queensland Department of Education’s release of guidelines for a more flexible and potentially shortened school timetable last year. The guidelines, slated for consideration for implementation starting in the first term of 2024, have seemingly been met with significant resistance, particularly among parents. The current procedure dictates that before any changes can be made to the existing school schedule, schools are compelled to engage in consultation with their staff, parents, and students.

Governing Bodies Weigh In

Furthermore, any proposed changes to the school week must receive approval from the state’s Department of Education. This process ensures that all stakeholders have a say in the potential restructuring of the school week. However, the recent poll suggests that there is a strong resistance to the idea among parents. On the political front, Education Minister Di Farmer has clarified that Queensland state schools will continue to operate five days a week. Meanwhile, Christian Rowan, the opposition education spokesman, has criticized the state government’s four-day week policy as a knee-jerk reaction.

The Road Ahead

The implications of this poll cannot be overstated. It puts into perspective the challenges that lie ahead for the restructuring of the school week in Queensland. Although the Department of Education has set forth a process for change, the overwhelming resistance from parents, as revealed in the poll, will be a significant hurdle to overcome. Therefore, the impending weeks and months will be critical in determining whether the proposed four-day school week becomes a reality or remains a contentious issue.