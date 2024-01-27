Queensland Labor MP Jim Madden Resigns, Triggers Ipswich West By-election

Queensland Labor MP Jim Madden has stepped down from his parliamentary position with immediate effect, stirring up an unexpected by-election in the Ipswich West constituency. Madden's resignation comes amidst his decision to run for the Ipswich City Council in the impending local government elections scheduled for March.

Madden's Abrupt Departure

Originally, Madden intended to leave parliament during the state election in October. His sudden departure, however, has necessitated a by-election to fill the void left in the Ipswich West seat. Prior to his resignation, Madden faced allegations of bullying and harassment directed at former staff members in his electorate, a violation of party regulations.

Implications on Ipswich West

The Ipswich West seat has traditionally been a stronghold for the Labor party, currently boasting a substantial 14 percent margin. Madden's abrupt exit and the subsequent by-election could potentially test the waters for One Nation, as Ipswich West is considered one of their core areas. The article makes mention of potential candidates and provides an analysis of the 2020 election results in Ipswich West.

A Shift in Ipswich City Council

Madden now sets his sights on the Ipswich City Council, aiming to contest Division 4 in the upcoming March local government elections. His decision to switch from state politics to a more local arena indicates a shift in his political career, one that could potentially impact the dynamics of the Ipswich City Council.