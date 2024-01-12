Queensland Government Unveils Concept Design for New Bribie Island Bridge

The Queensland Government has released the proposed concept design for a new Bribie Island bridge, signaling a promising advancement in traffic management and active transport in the region. The strategic initiative, which is expected to provide alternative options during emergencies or maintenance situations, is being lauded for its potential to revolutionize local and tourist travel.

Revamping Traffic Flow and Active Transport

Central to the new design is a bridge featuring two eastbound traffic lanes and a wider active transport path. The existing bridge, in turn, will be repurposed for two westbound traffic lanes. These enhancements aim to significantly improve traffic flow, thereby bolstering the efficiency of transport operations on Bribie Island.

A Collaborative Endeavour

The Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) is at the forefront of this project, currently developing a business case as part of broader upgrades to the Caboolture-Bribie Island Road. This includes plans for road widening and the realignment of intersections to facilitate safer turns. The collaborative nature of the initiative, which draws on community input and technical investigations, is a testament to the government’s commitment to stakeholder engagement and evidence-based decision making.

More Than Just a Bridge

The new bridge is set to feature wider lanes and shoulders, crossing points for traffic transfer between the bridges, and pelican perches. The inclusion of these elements, particularly the pelican perches, reflects a keen attention to detail and a deep understanding of the local environment. The existing bridge will also be retained for long-term use, a decision made in a bid to minimize costs and environmental impact.

Inviting Public Participation

Detailed design and construction funding will be considered against other state transport infrastructure priorities. However, the government is not making these decisions in a vacuum. The community is invited to participate in an online consultation on TMR’s website until 11 March 2024, offering a platform for public voices to be heard. The Minister for Transport and Main Roads Bart Mellish, Member for Pumicestone Ali King, and City of Moreton Bay Mayor Peter Flannery have all expressed their support for the project, urging the community to provide feedback.