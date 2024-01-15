en English
Australia

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:10 pm EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 11:17 pm EST
Queensland Government Pledges $2.5M to Boost Gold Coast Tourism Following Severe Storms

In the wake of severe storms that rocked the Gold Coast over the Christmas period, the Queensland government has pledged $2.5 million to invigorate the local tourism sector. The devastating weather caused at least seven deaths and left countless homes and businesses in the dark. As part of the recovery strategy, the government is issuing 50,000 vouchers for residents and visitors to explore various tourist attractions across the Gold Coast.

Boosting Tourism with Vouchers

The Gold Coast will distribute $50 vouchers for spending at local businesses to stimulate tourism and aid operators in recuperating from the recent storm damage. The program, known as the GC Summer FUNds initiative, is supported by a $2.5 million government investment. Premier Steven Miles, who launched the initiative, aims to provide 50,000 $50 vouchers for visitors to use at the top attractions and experiences in the Gold Coast. The program is a collaborative effort between Tourism and Events Queensland and Experience Gold Coast.

Veering Towards Recovery

The Queensland Government has pledged a jointly-funded $2.5 million stimulus for the tourism industry, compensating for the recent storms and floods. This initiative will provide 50,000 vouchers worth $50 each to be redeemed at experiences across the Gold Coast. The vouchers will be valid at a range of day tour operators and theme parks, with the goal of supporting local businesses and providing financially-strapped families with an opportunity to enjoy the Gold Coast’s offerings.

Positive Ripple Effect

This announcement has led to a 1.18% rise in shares for Coast Entertainment (ASX: CEH), indicating a boost in local business confidence. It also follows previous grants and programs aimed at supporting small businesses and tourism operators in affected regions. More than $2.5 million will be injected into the Gold Coast tourism industry, assisting it in bouncing back from the aftermath of the Christmas night storm.

Australia Weather
