Queensland Government Extends Support to Disaster-Affected Residents

In the aftermath of devastating natural disasters, the Miles Government in Queensland extends support services to the affected residents. Legal Aid Queensland (LAQ) has established a disaster legal helpline, providing free legal advice to those with property damage due to severe weather. Moreover, LAQ offers factsheets and resources to assist with insurance claims, disrupted services, employment issues, and financial problems.

Replacement of Lost or Destroyed Documents

The Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages is providing free replacements for life event certificates that were lost or destroyed in disaster-declared areas. Blue Card Services follows suit by replacing lost or destroyed blue cards or exemption cards at no cost, contingent upon the submission of a statutory declaration.

Extended Support from the Office of Fair Trading

The Office of Fair Trading (OFT) steps in to assist licensees, charities, and incorporated associations affected by the floods. They are offering services such as replacing destroyed documents and extensions on applications or renewals, while also waiving late fees. Furthermore, they warn of scammers exploiting those impacted by natural disasters.

Support for Licensed Venues and Justice of the Peace Services

Flood-affected licensed venues can seek advice from the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation concerning licenses and permits during the recovery period. Additionally, the Queensland Government website provides information about the locations for Justice of the Peace services. Some of these services have been relocated or suspended due to the flood damage.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath underscores the government's commitment to aiding the recovery process, acknowledging the significant impact of the disasters on people's lives, possessions, and documents. The Miles Government demonstrates its commitment to ensuring the wellbeing and recovery of its citizens in these challenging times.