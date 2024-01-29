Queensland Government Acquires Tanah Merah Village: A Step Forward in Social Housing

In a significant move to address the pressing housing needs of vulnerable populations, the Queensland Government has acquired the former Tanah Merah Village. The Honourable Meaghan Scanlon, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Planning, and Minister for Public Works, announced this acquisition, marking the largest purchase to-date by the government for social housing.

A New Home for Older Queenslanders

The property, consisting of 124 homes, including 85 one-bedroom and 39 two-bedroom units, is designed for independent living. The government intends to allocate these homes to older Queenslanders, including singles, couples, and small adult families. This initiative, funded through the government's Housing Investment Fund, will undergo minor upgrades before welcoming the first residents by mid-year.

Community Support and Future Plans

A community housing provider will be appointed to offer on-site support to residents. This acquisition is the fifth of its kind, with the government previously purchasing or leasing former retirement villages or aged care facilities for social housing in Clayfield, Toowoomba, Redlands, and Rothwell. Through these initiatives, a total of 265 homes have been provided to those in need.

Housing Solutions and Political Debate

Housing Minister Meaghan Scanlon reinforced the government's commitment to finding housing solutions. These solutions include the purchase of hotels, investment in social and affordable housing, and facilitating the private housing market. Scanlon did not shy away from criticising the opposition LNP for their lack of support in social housing and called for more action from Peter Dutton. The Member for Waterford, Shannon Fentiman, underscored the significance of this initiative for seniors, acknowledging the particular housing pressures they face. She emphasized the importance of providing stable, secure, and affordable homes.