Australia

Queensland Fisherman Outsmarts Crocodile in Harrowing Encounter

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:00 pm EST
Queensland Fisherman Outsmarts Crocodile in Harrowing Encounter

Queensland fisherman, Richard Brookman, narrowly escaped a heart-stopping encounter when a massive 4-meter crocodile leapt into his small boat, a tinnie, while he was fishing at Jane Creek near St Helens Beach, north of Mackay. The incident occurred at approximately 10 a.m. on December 31, sending ripples of alarm through the local community and prompting an investigation by Queensland’s Department of Environment and Science (DES).

Outsmarting the Beast

Brookman’s quick thinking and agility were instrumental in his escape from the potential catastrophe. He managed to step over the crocodile and retrieve his anchor, causing the predator to tumble back into the water. Despite the shock of the encounter, Brookman emerged from the incident unscathed. However, the episode has sparked concern for the safety of others frequenting the area, particularly those involved in fishing activities.

A Closer Look at the Crocodile’s Behaviour

The unusual and aggressive behaviour of the crocodile has triggered a state government investigation. Wildlife officers are currently assessing the animal’s actions to determine whether it should be classified as a problem crocodile. If found, the crocodile could be relocated, addressing Brookman’s call for the creature to be moved to a different location.

Rising Incidents of Crocodile Attacks

This harrowing incident is not an isolated one. Across northern Australia, there has been a surge in crocodile attacks. This increase has given rise to demands for a cull of the animals. In May of the previous year, a fisherman was tragically killed by a crocodile north of Cairns. Just two months ago, another fisherman vanished in crocodile-infested territory on Cape York in far north Queensland.

These incidents serve as stark reminders of the potential dangers lurking in areas known for crocodile habitats. They underscore the importance of vigilance and adherence to safety measures, especially when fishing in such environments. The Department of Environment and Science continues to urge locals and visitors alike to exercise caution around waterways in the area.

Australia Wildlife
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

