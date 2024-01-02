Queensland Dams on Alert as Severe Storms Lash the State’s South East

Queensland’s South East is currently under a severe weather assault, with storm clouds unloading torrential rainfall and sparking concerns over potentially ‘dangerous and life-threatening’ flooding. Areas stretching from Gympie to the NSW border, including Gold Coast hinterland, are enduring the brunt of the downpour, with hundreds of millimeters of rain marking their presence in the region. The severity of the situation has necessitated the rescue of dozens of people across the Gold Coast and northern NSW, while warnings for flash flooding have been put in place.

Alert Status for Dams

As the heavens continue to open up, Seqwater, the state’s provider of bulk water supply, is closely monitoring the region’s dams. Among those under watch are the Nindooinbah Dam and Leslie Harrison Dam, which have already started to spill excess water. Furthermore, the North Pine and Somerset dams may require releases within the next 24-48 hours if the deluge continues. Despite the alert status, Deputy Premier Cameron Dick has assured the public that there is no immediate danger and that Seqwater is well-prepared for such heavy rainfall events.

Community Preparedness and Safety

More than just managing the dams, the focus of the state authorities is also on ensuring community preparedness and safety in the face of these extreme weather events. Residents of Tumbulgum and Lismore in northern NSW have been urged to brace themselves for potential isolation by floodwater. Meanwhile, severe thunderstorms and flash flooding are also possible threats to NSW’s far north coast. The current situation unfolds as part of Queensland continues to reel from the impact of ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper, underlining the urgent need for vigilance and preparedness.

Seqwater’s Role and Community Update

Seqwater is well-prepared to handle the rainfall common in the area and is ready to take necessary actions to ensure the safety of the community and the integrity of the dams. The authority will continue to closely monitor the situation and keep the community updated on any significant developments. As Queensland endures another bout of extreme weather, the collective efforts of the authorities and the community will be key to navigating this challenging period.