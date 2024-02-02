Queensland Community Preserves Historical Rabbit Hut: A Testament to Regional Heritage

Preserving a piece of history, the local community in Queensland, Australia, has rallied to protect an original rabbit hut near Millmerran – a tangible reminder of the region's long-standing battle against rampant rabbit populations. The Millmerran and District Historical Society, in alliance with the Darling Downs-Moreton Rabbit Board (DDMRB), has played a pivotal role in safeguarding this regional heritage.

Unravelling the Rabbit Hut's Tale

The rabbit hut, affectionately referred to as Gray's Gate, formed part of Queensland's iconic rabbit-proof fence – a historical line of defence against rabbit invasions. These modest dwellings served as accommodations for boundary riders, individuals tasked with maintaining the fence and managing the rabbit menace. A testament to Australia's past, only nine of these huts have survived along the 555-kilometer fence.

A Community Unites for Preservation

The preservation campaign for Gray's Gate was sparked by the unfortunate demolition of an original hut at Western Creek due to fire damage. Recognizing the threat to this significant piece of history, the Millmerran and District Historical Society made a public appeal. Their call resonated deeply within the community, amassing substantial support on social media and from the DDMRB, the authority overseeing the land housing the hut.

Planning for the Future

To ensure Gray's Gate's longevity, the historical society and the DDMRB are joining forces to develop a management program. While the mechanics of rabbit control have evolved with technological advancements, reducing the need for these huts, the issues they represent remain relevant. Rabbits continue to plague Queensland, causing an estimated $200 million in damages annually.

The successful preservation of the Gray's Gate hut is a testament to the community's commitment to maintaining its cultural heritage and history. In doing so, they have ensured that future generations will have a physical symbol of the region's historical struggles and achievements. This community effort stands as a beacon of hope, proving that together, we can preserve our past for the future.