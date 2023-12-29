en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Queensland Braces for Severe Heatwave, Potentially Hottest December Day in Four Years

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:42 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 11:29 pm EST
Queensland Braces for Severe Heatwave, Potentially Hottest December Day in Four Years

As the year draws to a close, Queensland, Australia braces for possibly the hottest December day in four years. The Bureau of Meteorology warns of severe heatwave conditions across nearly the entire state, with the north facing harsh conditions and extreme heat looming over the northwest. This heatwave, however, is not confined to Queensland and extends its fiery grip to large areas of the Northern Territory and northern Western Australia.

Peaking Heatwave Conditions

Friday is expected to be the zenith of the heatwave. Brisbane, the state’s capital, is predicted to reach a scorching 37C, making it the city’s highest December temperature since 2019’s record of 42C. Western Queensland is set to bear the brunt of even higher temperatures, with the mercury likely to reach between 42C and 46C. The high humidity accompanying these soaring temperatures is set to increase discomfort, making the heatwave conditions even more unbearable.

Aftermath of Storms, More on the Way

This oppressive heatwave follows a trough that caused widespread thunderstorm activity. There is an expectation of more storms as it moves across southern Queensland over the weekend. These potential storm conditions pose a significant danger, particularly to Brisbane, the Gold Coast, and the Sunshine Coast. Come Monday, the storm risk is likely to shift further north from the Sunshine Coast to Capricornia.

Health Risks Amid Power Outages

Queensland is still reeling from the aftermath of severe storms that caused significant disruption and damage in the region. With many residents still without power, the impending heatwave presents a serious health risk. As the Queensland heatwave roars on, residents are urged to prepare and take precautions to safeguard their health in these extreme conditions.

0
Australia Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Spectacular Fireworks

By BNN Correspondents

Year in Review: Stories of Triumph and Hope from 2023

By Geeta Pillai

Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays

By Geeta Pillai

Tragedy Strikes Cycling World: Rohan Dennis Charged Following Wife's Death

By Salman Khan

Heartbreaking Drowning of Two Children Shakes Perth Community ...
@Accidents · 1 hour
Heartbreaking Drowning of Two Children Shakes Perth Community ...
heart comment 0
Asia Ushers in 2024 Amidst Fireworks and Global Conflicts

By Saboor Bayat

Asia Ushers in 2024 Amidst Fireworks and Global Conflicts
Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes
Sydney and Auckland Usher in 2024 Amidst Global Tensions

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney and Auckland Usher in 2024 Amidst Global Tensions
Melbourne Prepares for Grand New Year’s Eve Celebration, Braces for Massive Crowds

By Geeta Pillai

Melbourne Prepares for Grand New Year's Eve Celebration, Braces for Massive Crowds
Latest Headlines
World News
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
15 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
20 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
25 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
26 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
President Biden's 2024 New Year's Resolution: A Return or a Hint at Re-election?
28 mins
President Biden's 2024 New Year's Resolution: A Return or a Hint at Re-election?
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
30 mins
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
38 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
38 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
39 mins
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
20 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
38 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
40 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
1 hour
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
1 hour
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app