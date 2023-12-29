Queensland Braces for Severe Heatwave, Potentially Hottest December Day in Four Years

As the year draws to a close, Queensland, Australia braces for possibly the hottest December day in four years. The Bureau of Meteorology warns of severe heatwave conditions across nearly the entire state, with the north facing harsh conditions and extreme heat looming over the northwest. This heatwave, however, is not confined to Queensland and extends its fiery grip to large areas of the Northern Territory and northern Western Australia.

Peaking Heatwave Conditions

Friday is expected to be the zenith of the heatwave. Brisbane, the state’s capital, is predicted to reach a scorching 37C, making it the city’s highest December temperature since 2019’s record of 42C. Western Queensland is set to bear the brunt of even higher temperatures, with the mercury likely to reach between 42C and 46C. The high humidity accompanying these soaring temperatures is set to increase discomfort, making the heatwave conditions even more unbearable.

Aftermath of Storms, More on the Way

This oppressive heatwave follows a trough that caused widespread thunderstorm activity. There is an expectation of more storms as it moves across southern Queensland over the weekend. These potential storm conditions pose a significant danger, particularly to Brisbane, the Gold Coast, and the Sunshine Coast. Come Monday, the storm risk is likely to shift further north from the Sunshine Coast to Capricornia.

Health Risks Amid Power Outages

Queensland is still reeling from the aftermath of severe storms that caused significant disruption and damage in the region. With many residents still without power, the impending heatwave presents a serious health risk. As the Queensland heatwave roars on, residents are urged to prepare and take precautions to safeguard their health in these extreme conditions.