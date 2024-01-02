en English
Australia

Queensland Battles Severe Weather Aftermath: Premier Reassures of Recovery Efforts

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:08 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:02 am EST
Queensland Battles Severe Weather Aftermath: Premier Reassures of Recovery Efforts

Queensland, Australia, finds itself grappling with the aftermath of severe weather conditions, with relentless rain and heavy winds leading to widespread power outages and challenging recovery operations. Premier Steven Miles addressed the situation, assuring the public of the teams’ commitment to clearing debris and restoring electricity, albeit acknowledging the risks posed by the inclement weather to the repair crews.

Extreme Weather Wreaks Havoc

Southeast Queensland bore the brunt of a severe thunderstorm characterized by intense rainfall and flash flooding. The Bureau of Meteorology issued severe weather warnings, including flood warnings for several rivers, underlining the severity of the situation. In the wake of the storm, the state is now soliciting federal assistance, particularly with generator support for the crippled electricity network.

In response to the disaster, the State Emergency Service received approximately 4,000 calls for assistance. Swift water rescues were conducted, and aid was provided to affected residents, highlighting the level of emergency. Damage to the electricity grid left about 7,000 homes without power, with some expected to remain so until the 5th of January. The extent of the damage necessitated the assistance of power workers from New South Wales and Victoria.

Security and Safety Concerns

Amid the tumult, reports of looting emerged from Mount Tamborine, adding a layer of security concerns to the ongoing crisis. The storm debris and rainfall caused additional safety issues, which crews are diligently working to manage. The extreme weather event also threatens to cause flash floods in northern New South Wales, extending the impact beyond Queensland’s borders.

In such challenging times, Queensland Premier Steven Miles has been a reassuring presence, emphasizing the active engagement of the crews in recovery operations whenever conditions permit. His leadership and the relentless efforts of the repair and emergency personnel underline a collective determination to overcome the crisis.

Australia Weather
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

