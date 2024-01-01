en English
Australia

Queensland Battles Severe Weather: A Tale of Rain, Floods, and Resilience

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:09 am EST
Queensland, in a grip of wild weather, is battling torrential rain and perilous flooding, particularly in its south-east region. The Gold Coast, a tourist hotspot, has borne the brunt, recording a staggering 389 mm of rainfall in a mere 24-hour span. The detrimental impacts of these severe weather conditions extend to significant disruptions in daily life, including transportation issues, power outages, and potential damage to both infrastructure and the environment.

Weather Alerts and Warnings

Flood warnings have been sounded for multiple rivers, and 18 roads within the Gold Coast vicinity have been declared off-limits due to the inundation. Furthermore, more than 100,000 residents have been plunged into darkness as the severe weather has resulted in widespread power outages. The potential threats are not confined to Queensland; flash floods could also wreak havoc in northern NSW.

Weather Extremes Across Australia

While the south-east struggles with torrential rain and floods, other regions of Australia are grappling with contrasting weather extremes. Marble Bar in Western Australia is in the throes of a heatwave, with mercury levels touching 45 degrees. Severe heatwave conditions are also forecasted for the Northern Territory and Queensland’s northern and western sectors. Different cities across Australia are also recording varying temperature patterns.

The Human Toll

Heavy rains and wild weather have caused significant damage across parts of Australia’s east, inducing flash flooding and swamping roads. The Gold Coast has been particularly hard hit, with vehicles stranded in flooded roads and low-lying areas submerged under water. Thousands of Queensland residents are still without power after thunderstorms on December 25 and 26 uprooted trees and knocked over power lines. A family of four found themselves trapped when rapidly rising rivers engulfed their caravan park in northern New South Wales, but were successfully rescued, demonstrating the human endurance in the face of nature’s fury.

Australia Weather
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

