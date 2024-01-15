en English
QTAC Apologises for Website Glitches, Leaving University Offers in Limbo

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
QTAC Apologises for Website Glitches, Leaving University Offers in Limbo

In a major setback to the university admissions process, the Queensland Tertiary Admissions Centre (QTAC) has been forced to issue an apology to prospective students. The cause: website issues that effectively barred them from accessing or accepting their university offers. The issue arose during the crucial second round of university offers, a stage that had already been delayed by four days, affecting students hailing from northern New South Wales and Queensland.

Griffith University Calls for Explanation

In light of the technical glitches, Griffith University, one of Queensland’s largest educational institutions, formally requested an explanation from QTAC. The university’s management team expressed its disappointment over the incident, highlighting the added stress it caused to students.

QTAC’s Response to the Crisis

QTAC CEO, John Griffiths, expressed deep regret over the incident and sought to assure students and their families that the offers had indeed been dispatched. However, he fell short of providing specific details on the cause of the issue or the exact number of students affected.

In an attempt to mitigate the situation, the QTAC team is striving to resolve the issues and has reassured applicants that their offers remain valid and will be accessible. This comes as a relief to many students who were earlier met with a maintenance screen or a message incorrectly stating they had not applied to any universities.

Impact on Students and Families

The website glitches have had a tangible impact on the lives of students. Loretta Davis’s son Tom, for instance, faced major delays and experienced significant frustration. However, after several hours of refreshing his browser, he was finally able to access and accept his offer.

Furthermore, the issues have resulted in delayed offers for thousands of students, causing frustration and uncertainty. The most popular courses are still shrouded in mystery, exacerbating the sense of anticipation and stress among students. QTAC, which operates independently from the state’s education department and is funded through student application fees, now has the task of not only resolving the issue but regaining the trust of students and families.

Australia Education
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

