Qantas’ Innovative Approach to Tackling Jet Lag on Long-haul Flights

Initiating a paradigm shift in long-haul travel, Qantas, in partnership with the University of Sydney’s Charles Perkins Centre, has embarked on a pioneering research project. This venture, part of Qantas’ Project Sunrise program, aims to alleviate the effects of jet lag for passengers and crew on arduous flights. The focus is on establishing non-stop flights from Sydney to New York City and London by 2025, each expected to last approximately 20 hours.

Strategies to Counteract Jet Lag

Preliminary results from test flights employing volunteer passengers hint at several strategies that can mitigate the impact of jet lag. This includes adjusting light exposure, meal timings, and maintaining a daily health log. The participants were monitored using wearable tech devices, and their reaction times were tested. The feedback was encouraging, with volunteers reporting less severe jet lag, improved sleep quality during the flight, and enhanced cognitive performance post-flight compared to other travellers.

Aligning With Destination Time Zone

The test flights departed from New York City at 9 p.m. To mimic the destination’s time zone, the lights were kept on for an additional six hours, and meals were served in alignment with this schedule. This innovative approach to countering jet lag is a significant stride in aviation.

Future Research and Developments

Further research is planned to explore the effects of cabin lighting brightness and color tone, as well as departure and arrival times and seasonal differences. While findings from the test flights are yet to be published, the early results are deemed promising. Qantas is also set to receive a delivery of 12 Airbus A350 aircraft in late 2025. These aircraft will feature fewer seats and an onboard Wellbeing Zone, designed to enhance passenger comfort and reduce travel times by approximately three hours.

With these developments, Qantas not only revolutionizes long-haul travel but also underscores the importance of passenger comfort and wellbeing. It’s a leap forward in aviation, where the focus is not just on reaching the destination but also on ensuring a pleasant journey.