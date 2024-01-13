en English
Australia

Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:24 am EST
Qantas and University of Sydney Collaborate to Combat Jet Lag for Long-haul Flights

Qantas, Australia’s largest airline, in partnership with the University of Sydney’s Charles Perkins Centre, is spearheading research to mitigate the impact of jet lag on passengers during long-haul flights. This initiative is primarily targeted towards their ambitious Project Sunrise, which plans to establish non-stop flights from Sydney to New York City and London by 2025.

Strategies to Combat Jet Lag

In an attempt to help passengers adjust their body clocks to the destination time zone, Qantas is experimenting with various strategies. These include modifying lighting schedules and meal timings onboard. In one of the test flights, the cabin lights were left on for six hours after departure to mimic the daytime at the destination. The first meal served was lunch instead of the conventional dinner, aligning with the mealtime at the destination.

Encouraging Preliminary Results

The preliminary results from these test flights, which involved volunteer passengers equipped with wearable technology and subject to online cognitive tests, are promising. They indicate a reduction in the severity of jet lag, enhanced quality of sleep, and improved cognitive performance upon landing.

Further Research and the Arrival of Airbus A350

Further research is underway to explore the impact of the brightness and color tone of cabin lighting on passengers’ circadian rhythms. The airline is also probing into the influence of departure and arrival times and seasonal differences on jet lag. Concurrently, Qantas is preparing to welcome its new Airbus A350 fleet. The new fleet will feature fewer seats to provide more space for passengers, including a Wellbeing Zone designated for stretching and light exercises.

The new non-stop flights, upon establishment, are projected to reduce travel times from New York and London to Sydney by approximately three hours, further enhancing passenger comfort and convenience.

Australia Aviation Health
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

