Qantas Airways: An Imminent End to Dividend Drought?

After a four-year hiatus, largely influenced by the economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, Qantas, the Australian airline operator, may be on the brink of reinstating its dividend policy. With a record profit posted last year, the speculations have gained momentum, although the market remains uncertain for FY 2024. A cursory glance at the projections from various brokers paints a diverse picture. One broker forecasts a modest 10 cents per share dividend, while others anticipate a continuation of the dividend drought until 2025.

Prospective Dividend Yield and Passive Income

Should Qantas decide to declare a 10 cents per share dividend, investors stand to gain a tangible return. A $10,000 investment, in this case, would yield $184.80 in passive income. However, looking further ahead, a more substantial return may be on the horizon. Goldman Sachs, for instance, projects a 30 cents per share dividend for FY 2025 and FY 2026, a prediction that comes with a 5.5% dividend yield each year. This scenario translates into an annual passive income of $554.40 for a $10,000 investment.

Goldman Sachs’ Conviction Buy Rating

Adding to the growing optimism is Goldman Sachs’ conviction buy rating on Qantas shares, coupled with a price target of $8.25 per share. This valuation implies that an investment in 1,848 shares could potentially increase in value to $15,246, a noteworthy gain over the initial investment.

Positive Domestic Performance Fuels Hope

Qantas Airways Ltd. has been experiencing significant growth in its domestic market, with revenue from routes within Australia expected to almost double in the six months through June. The airline has added 38 routes since July to cater to domestic travel, while international travel restrictions persist. This robust domestic performance not only indicates potential investment growth but also arouses anticipation of a dividend resumption among Qantas shareholders.