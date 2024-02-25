Purpose Built Moto Transforms Harley-Davidson Fat Bob into the Ultimate Gravel Gorilla

Imagine tearing down a gravel path, the roar of an engine beneath you, a blur of custom livery catching the eyes of anyone fortunate enough to catch a glimpse. This isn't just any motorcycle—it's the Harley-Davidson Gravel Gorilla, a beast forged from the collaboration between a visionary owner and the innovative minds at Purpose Built Moto. Based on the robust Harley-Davidson Fat Bob, this creation is more than a motorcycle; it's a statement on wheels, designed to conquer rough terrains with the heart of a Harley thumping in its chest.

A Beastly Transformation

The Gravel Gorilla is not your average Harley-Davidson Fat Bob. It's been meticulously transformed with a suite of upgrades that push its capabilities and aesthetics into uncharted territory. At its core, the bike boasts a Stage 3 Screamin' Eagle kit for the Milwaukee Eight 114 engine, a modification that boosts its power to an impressive 110 horsepower and over 90 pound-feet of torque. The enhancements don't stop there; raised suspension, 17-inch spoke wheels wrapped in dual-purpose rubber, and performance boosts like an Ohlins cartridge kit for the forks and a Legend monoshock for the rear elevate the riding experience to new heights. The finishing touch is the custom livery that wraps the bike in a unique identity, making the Gravel Gorilla a true one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

Riding Beyond Boundaries

The genesis of this custom beast was a customer's vision for a motorcycle that could tackle any terrain without sacrificing the comfort required for long, wandering rides. Purpose Built Moto answered this call with a design that blends rugged functionality with sleek aesthetics. Beyond its stunning appearance, the Gravel Gorilla's upgraded Brembo brakes and thoughtful modifications ensure it handles gravel roads and challenging terrains with ease. This bike is more than just a means of transport; it's a passport to adventures that lie far off the beaten path, embodying the spirit of exploration and freedom.

A Unique Vision for Enthusiasts

While the Gravel Gorilla itself isn't for sale, being a custom creation for a specific client, the story behind it offers inspiration for motorcycle enthusiasts dreaming of their own bespoke ride. Purpose Built Moto specializes in turning those dreams into reality, offering a range of customization options, from complete builds to DIY kits for the hands-on rider. This project exemplifies the possibilities that open up when innovative design meets the legendary Harley-Davidson lineage, encouraging riders to imagine the untapped potential of their own motorcycles.

In an age where customization speaks volumes about personal identity and adventure beckons from beyond the horizon, the Harley-Davidson Gravel Gorilla stands as a testament to the spirit of individuality and the relentless pursuit of perfection. It's a reminder that, with the right vision and craftsmanship, the road less traveled isn't just accessible—it's waiting to be conquered.