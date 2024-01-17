Public Assistance Sought to Locate Missing 82-year-old Ronald in Avondale Heights

Avondale Heights' police department seeks public assistance in the search for a missing 82-year-old man, Ronald. Last seen on Wednesday, January 17, Ronald left a care facility on Westminster Drive around 11 am. Standing approximately 167 cm tall, he has a thin build and short grey hair. Ronald uses a red walking frame, aiding his mobility.

Concern for Ronald's Welfare

Police have raised concerns for Ronald's welfare, citing unspecified medical conditions. Dressed in a grey jacket, a navy top, and cream pants at the time of his disappearance, the image of Ronald released by the investigators paints a vivid picture of the missing individual. This step is considered crucial to facilitating the search operation.

Request for Public Assistance

Public assistance in such cases often proves to be a game-changer. The police department has therefore urged the public to come forward with any information they may have regarding Ronald's whereabouts. Avondale Heights Police Station can be contacted at (03) 9337 6777 for sharing any sightings or information.

Urgency of the Situation

Given Ronald's age and medical conditions, the situation is considered urgent. Every minute counts, and the police department hopes for a swift resolution to the case. The public's aid in this endeavor could prove invaluable. The urgency underscores the importance of the search operation and the need for effective public involvement.