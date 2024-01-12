en English
Public Alert: Australians Warned of Scammers Using AI and QR Codes

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:56 pm EST
The dawn of 2024 has brought with it an evolution in the world of scams. In Australia, the public has been put on high alert against a new breed of fraudsters leveraging artificial intelligence and QR codes to perpetrate more convincing scams. This shift in deceptive tactics underscores the increasing risk faced by individuals in the digital age, with scammers turning to sophisticated technology to carry out their fraudulent activities.

Scamming in the Age of AI

The warning, issued by major banks NAB and ANZ in Australia, brings to light a concerning trend in the current ‘scamscape.’ The banks have identified top scams to watch out for in 2024, among which are AI voice impersonation scams and QR code phishing scams. These scams represent a significant leap from traditional scamming methods, with fraudsters using AI to mimic voices and create more convincing, personalized scams. This development has made scams harder to detect, thereby increasing the likelihood of people falling victim to them.

The Rise of QR Code Phishing

Apart from AI voice impersonation scams, the public has been warned about the surge in QR code phishing scams. In these scams, QR codes are manipulated to redirect victims to fraudulent websites where their personal and financial information can be stolen. The increase in the use of QR codes due to the pandemic has provided a fertile ground for scammers to exploit, hence the need for increased vigilance when dealing with QR code-related activities.

Staying Safe: Awareness and Vigilance

The rise in such scams has precipitated a concerted response from authorities and consumer protection agencies. Efforts are being ramped up to inform and educate the public on how to recognize these deceptive strategies and protect themselves. This includes tips on safeguarding against recruitment scams, remote access scams, and term deposit investment scams, among others. The public is also urged to be wary of the sense of urgency often created by scammers to pressurize their victims into making hasty decisions.

As we navigate this new terrain of technological advancements, it is evident that the proliferation of sophisticated scams is a dark underside to this progress. It is clear that as technology evolves, so too do the methods employed by scammers. Therefore, the onus lies on us to stay informed, remain vigilant, and take necessary security measures to protect ourselves in the digital age.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

