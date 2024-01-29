Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy: A New Frontier in Mental Health Treatment

In a groundbreaking development, the field of psychedelic-assisted therapy is demonstrating potential in treating a variety of mental health and neurological conditions. A recent study, led by Balazs Szigeti, with researchers Brandon Weiss, Fernando E Rosas, David Erritzoe, David Nutt, and Robin Carhart-Harris, indicates that suggestibility may predict the antidepressant response in patients undergoing psilocybin therapy for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). The study contrasted the effects of escitalopram and COMPASS Pathways' synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, probing the relationship between pre-trial expectancy, suggestibility, and treatment response.

EU's First Foray into Psychedelic Research

The European Union, aligning with the recent advancements, has allocated 6.5 million euros from its Horizon Europe program to fund PsyPal, a multisite clinical study. This endeavor aims to assess the efficacy of psilocybin therapy in alleviating psychological distress in patients with incurable diseases requiring palliative care, including COPD, multiple sclerosis, ALS, and atypical Parkinson's disease. It signifies the EU's maiden venture into psychedelic-assisted therapy research.

On another front, in Australia, psychiatrists Dr. Eli Kotler and Dr. Ted Cassidy have reintroduced the first psychedelic-assisted medical treatments in 50 years, approved by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for specific mental health conditions. These treatments were administered in Melbourne to two individuals, marking a significant step in the global acceptance of psychedelic-assisted therapies.

Benzinga Psychedelics Podcast and Market Trends

Adding to the momentum, the Benzinga Psychedelics Podcast has launched, with Joel Latham, CEO of Incannex Healthcare, discussing the company's role in psychedelic-assisted therapies and its collaboration with the FDA. The performance of the AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (PSIL) and the announcement of the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Conferences in Los Angeles signal a surge in interest and investment in the psychedelics and cannabis sectors.

Germany’s Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices has green-lighted a study on the Efficacy and Safety of Psilocybin in Treatment-Resistant Depression, known as ‘EPIsoDE’. This phase 2b two-centre study will scrutinize the safety and efficacy of psilocybin in a controlled, randomized double-blind design, comparing a therapeutic dose of psilocybin (25mg) to an active control dose of psilocybin (5mg) and niacin. The study anticipates 144 participants, with the German Government funding the study with over €2 million. This approval marks a significant milestone for psychedelic research in Germany and Europe.