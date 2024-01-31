Protests Erupt Over Newington College's Decision to Go Co-Ed

In an unprecedented turn of events, Newington College, a 161-year-old institution renowned for its all-boys tradition, is facing outrage from its community over its decision to transition to a co-ed system. The school's announcement has sent shockwaves through its community, resulting in public protests headlined by Tony Ratsos, a retired construction boss, and prominent alumni.

Transition to Co-Education Sparks Controversy

The school’s decision to admit girls, marking a significant departure from its longstanding all-male tradition, has been met with staunch resistance. Ratsos, a 1977 graduate and father of a Newington student, passionately defended the institution’s all-boys tradition, arguing that the inclusion of girls from 2026 would disrupt the unique camaraderie shared among the male students and alumni. He speculated that the curriculum would become girl-centric, relegating boys to a secondary status.

Parents Cry Foul Over Lack of Consultation

Parents felt blindsided by the decision, complaining about the lack of adequate consultation. There were allegations that the school threatened students with the loss of potential leadership roles if they aired their views on the changes to the media. In response to the perceived high-handedness, a Change.org petition against the co-ed transition has been launched, amassing over 2,000 signatures.

Newington College Vs. Trinity Grammar School

While Newington College is set to become fully co-ed by 2033, nearby Trinity Grammar School has declared its intention to remain an all-boys institution. This divergence in policy has thrown into sharp relief the ongoing debate on the merits and demerits of single-sex versus co-education schools.

The controversy surrounding Newington College’s transition to a co-ed system underscores the complexities involved in adapting to changing societal norms while preserving institutional heritage. The debate has triggered a broader conversation on the place and value of single-sex education in contemporary society.