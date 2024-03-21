Prosecutors Seek Tougher Sentences for Neo-Nazis in Hiker Attack Case

Victorian prosecutors are appealing for harsher penalties against two neo-Nazis, Thomas Sewell and Jacob Hersant, for their violent attack on innocent hikers in Cathedral Range State Park. Arguing that the initial sentences were manifestly inadequate, the Office of Public Prosecutions is pushing for up to a year of imprisonment for the duo, highlighting their dire prospects of rehabilitation.

Unprovoked Attack Sparks Outrage

The incident, occurring in May 2021, saw Sewell and Hersant, alongside a group dressed in black and some armed with knives, launch an unprovoked attack on three bushwalkers. Brendan Kissane, KC, emphasized that the victims were completely innocent, making the attack particularly terrifying. The Court of Appeal was reminded of the gravity of the pack-mentality crime, warranting a more significant sentence for Hersant and an extended jail term for Sewell, especially given Sewell's bail status from a previous offense at the time of the attack.

Debate Over Rehabilitation Prospects

During the appeal, the prosecutor argued against the sentencing judge's finding that Sewell and Hersant had good prospects for rehabilitation. Dermot Dann, KC, defending Sewell, countered this claim by pointing to his client's lack of prior convictions, family support, and employment. However, the judge's optimistic view of their rehabilitation was met with disbelief from extremism experts, highlighting the controversial nature of the case.

Political Witch Hunt or Just Punishment?

Outside the courtroom, Sewell labeled the appeal a "political witch hunt," reflecting on his solitary confinement as "meditative." The defense for Hersant argued the attack was uncharacteristic and spontaneous, downplaying the severity. Now, the Court of Appeal, with Justices including President Karin Emerton, is tasked with deliberating the appeal, which could redefine the sentencing standards for violent disorder in Victoria.