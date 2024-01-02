en English
Promising Breakthrough in Diabetes Treatment: Potential End to Insulin Injections

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:18 pm EST
Promising Breakthrough in Diabetes Treatment: Potential End to Insulin Injections

In a promising breakthrough by scientists at the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute in Melbourne, Australia, existing pancreatic stem cells have been successfully manipulated to produce insulin, potentially revolutionizing the treatment of type 1 diabetes. This groundbreaking approach builds upon the previous work of Monash University scientists and employs two cancer drugs already greenlighted by the US Food and Drug Administration. The research, still in its early stages, is now poised for pre-clinical animal trials.

Revolutionary Treatment on the Horizon

Professor Sam El-Osta, the lead researcher, is hopeful about the treatment’s future applicability to both children and adults. The success of this method could redefine diabetes management by eliminating the daily requirement for insulin injections for some individuals living with type 1 diabetes. This innovative treatment presents a ‘rapid’ potential alternative compared to current options and extends hope to those grappling with insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes.

A Ray of Hope for Diabetes Patients

Approximately 134,000 Australians are currently living with type 1 diabetes, comprising about 10% of all diabetes cases in the country. The implications of this research’s findings, published in the scientific journal Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy, could have a far-reaching impact not only in Australia but across the globe. Over 530 million adults worldwide are living with diabetes, a number predicted to surge to 643 million by 2030.

Next Steps and Future Implications

The next phase of the research involves testing the treatment in pre-clinical animal trials. Positive results could pave the way for human trials, potentially bringing us a step closer to a world where diabetes can be managed without the constant need for insulin injections. This development would not only improve the quality of life for millions of people but could also significantly reduce the health care costs associated with diabetes treatment.

Australia
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

