Project Enhances Integration for Vietnamese Students in Australia: Milestones Unveiled

The Integration project for Vietnamese students in Australia, spanning from January to March 9, sought to smooth the transition for Vietnamese students, particularly newcomers, into their new academic and social environment in Australia. Spearheaded by Quan Nguyen Quynh Anh, the initiative aimed at enriching these students' understanding of life as overseas students and facilitating connections within the community. This effort was marked by a series of events structured around three significant milestones, each designed to address different aspects of the integration process.

Pre-Departure Orientation: Queensland Know All

The journey began with the 'Queensland Know All' event, which was conducted in Vietnam. Its primary goal was to provide prospective students with a comprehensive overview of Queensland state and Brisbane City. This pre-departure orientation served as the first milestone, equipping students with valuable insights and preparing them for their upcoming academic journey in Australia. By offering a glimpse into what to expect, the event aimed to mitigate the culture shock and adjustment challenges that many international students face.

Settling In: AVSQ-O Week

Upon arriving in Australia, the newcomers were welcomed with the 'AVSQ-O week', the second milestone of the project. This segment was dedicated to sharing experiences and practical information related to essential aspects of living in Australia, such as healthcare, finance, and effective learning methods. Organized in the city of Brisbane, this event represented a crucial step in helping Vietnamese students acclimate to their new surroundings, ensuring they have the tools and knowledge necessary to navigate their early days in the country.

Building Community: Milestone 3 Event

The final milestone focused on strengthening the sense of community among Vietnamese students in Australia. A gathering of 40 individuals was organized, featuring several traditional Vietnamese games. This event not only served as a platform for cultural exchange but also reinforced the connections within the Vietnamese student community in Australia. Such initiatives play a vital role in providing emotional and social support to international students, helping them feel more at home in a foreign land.

Initiated on June 18, 2021, with the backing of the Vietnamese Embassy in Australia and the Vietnamese General Consulate in Sydney, the AVSQ (Australian Vietnamese Students in Queensland) stands as a testament to the concerted efforts aimed at aiding Vietnamese students' integration into Australia. This non-profit organization has been pivotal in developing skill and career orientation programs, demonstrating a continued commitment to the well-being and success of Vietnamese students in Queensland and across Australia.