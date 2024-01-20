Prime Beachfront Property in Terrigal Listed for Auction: A Unique Investment Opportunity

An iconic property at 74 Terrigal Esplanade in the picturesque coastal town of Terrigal, New South Wales, has been officially listed for auction. The property, which has not seen a change in ownership in over six decades, is going under the hammer with a guide price of $6.5 million.

Prime Beachfront Position

With its enviable position directly opposite the beach, the property offers an exclusive beachfront view. It is nestled in a locale known for its enticing lifestyle and amenities, including a diverse range of cafes, restaurants, bars, and boutiques. This marks it as a popular destination for locals and tourists alike, adding to its allure for potential investors.

A Unique Investment Opportunity

The 436-square-meter site houses two thriving businesses on the ground floor, namely Pocket Bar and Sweet Surprises. Additionally, it includes a three-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment on the upper floor. This blend of commercial and residential spaces highlights the property's potential as an exceptional investment opportunity.

Additional Features and Potential

Boasting private parking at the rear, the property's appeal extends beyond its 'grandstand position'. It also comes with the potential to add a third level, subject to council approval. Furthermore, the property enjoys full tenancy with options for lease extensions. The auction is set to take place at 12.45 pm on Saturday, February 17.

Located 12 km east of Gosford, Terrigal is celebrated for its vibrant lifestyle and scenic beauty. This property's listing adds to the town's reputation as a hotspot for some of New South Wales' most sought-after real estate.