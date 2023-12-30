en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Prestigious Suburb Property Sets New Record with $40 Million Sale

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:39 pm EST
Prestigious Suburb Property Sets New Record with $40 Million Sale

The real estate market has once again proven its resilience with a property in a prestigious suburb setting a new record with a whopping $40 million price tag, despite the house requiring additional work to meet the buyer’s needs. This significant transaction underscores the high value and demand for luxury properties in prime locations, revealing a robust market where investors are willing to shell out substantial sums for the potential of further customization or improvement.

A New Milestone in Luxury Real Estate

Nine Entertainment Co., associated with the undisclosed suburb, has witnessed its locality’s price record being shattered. The property sold for a staggering $40 million, even though it calls for additional work and renovations. This transaction marks a significant milestone in the suburb’s real estate history and provides evidence of the rising affluence of homeowners.

Global Trends in Luxury Housing

This isn’t an isolated incident. The luxury housing market is witnessing similar trends globally. Earlier in 2023, actor Mark Wahlberg sold his sprawling 30,500 square foot mansion in Beverly Park, Southern California for just over $55 million, making a profit of $46.7 million. High-profile celebrities like Brad Pitt and the former couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner also cashed in, selling their properties for hefty profits.

Record-breaking Sales in Sydney

Similar trends are visible in Sydney, with the top 20 property sales in 2023 including the record-breaking sale of a property known as ‘Leura’ in Bellevue Hill for $76m. Other notable transactions include the Marana estate for $40m in Avalon Beach and two off-the-plan apartment sales in the One Circular Quay development. Buyers of these properties have plans for extensive renovations and makeovers, aligning with their individual tastes and preferences. The persistent demand for premium and super prime apartments throughout Sydney’s elite suburbs further indicates the strength of the luxury housing market.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Unintended Controversy: Calombaris's 'Halo' and the Backlash

By Geeta Pillai

Stranger Danger: Viral Incidents Underscore Need for Child Safety Education

By Geeta Pillai

Year in Review: Australian Influencers' Unforgettable Blunders of 2023

By Geeta Pillai

Carrie Bickmore: The Australian Icon Challenging Ageism and Sexism

By Geeta Pillai

The Silent Crisis: Chronic Illness and Healthcare Costs in Australia ...
@Australia · 1 hour
The Silent Crisis: Chronic Illness and Healthcare Costs in Australia ...
heart comment 0
Australia Echoes with Pro-Palestine Solidarity for 11th Consecutive Weekend

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Echoes with Pro-Palestine Solidarity for 11th Consecutive Weekend
Victoria’s Health Services Strained by Surge in WorkCover Premiums

By Geeta Pillai

Victoria's Health Services Strained by Surge in WorkCover Premiums
Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja: Pillars of Australian Cricket in 2023

By Salman Khan

Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja: Pillars of Australian Cricket in 2023
The Pill: Australia’s Preferred Contraceptive Despite Growing Global Concerns

By Geeta Pillai

The Pill: Australia's Preferred Contraceptive Despite Growing Global Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
The Silent Heart Attack: Unmasking the Hidden Danger
2 mins
The Silent Heart Attack: Unmasking the Hidden Danger
A Toast to Health: Mitigating Hangovers with Expert-Endorsed Strategies
2 mins
A Toast to Health: Mitigating Hangovers with Expert-Endorsed Strategies
Examining the Language of Palestinian Solidarity: A Conversation with Omar Suleiman
6 mins
Examining the Language of Palestinian Solidarity: A Conversation with Omar Suleiman
Belgrade Protests: Thousands Rally Against Alleged Electoral Fraud
7 mins
Belgrade Protests: Thousands Rally Against Alleged Electoral Fraud
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
7 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
COVID-19's Psychological Toll on High School Teachers: A Study from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
7 mins
COVID-19's Psychological Toll on High School Teachers: A Study from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Zimbabwe Volleyball Star Jennipher Tembo's Strategic International Transfer
11 mins
Zimbabwe Volleyball Star Jennipher Tembo's Strategic International Transfer
Jacques Delors' Legacy: Shaping the EU and Influencing Brexit
11 mins
Jacques Delors' Legacy: Shaping the EU and Influencing Brexit
Naomi Osaka's Tennis Comeback: A Journey From Hiatus and Motherhood to the Brisbane International
17 mins
Naomi Osaka's Tennis Comeback: A Journey From Hiatus and Motherhood to the Brisbane International
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
7 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
5 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
6 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
7 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app