Presbyterian Church of Australia Bans Indigenous Traditions Amid Controversy

In a startling move that has sparked widespread criticism, the Presbyterian Church of Australia has proscribed Acknowledgements of Country and Welcomes to Country during church services. This decision came in the wake of a report produced by a committee whose critics say did not adequately consult with pertinent Aboriginal Christian Leaders. The ban has ignited a fiery debate within the church, with critics arguing it signifies a failure to engage with multicultural Australia and is seen as political posturing.

Committee Consultation Controversy

The committee, established in 2019, was charged with the task of consulting an internal missionary organisation, the Australian Presbyterian World Mission (APWM), and two Indigenous ministers. However, a probe conducted by Crikey uncovered that the APWM was not consulted, and the favorable views of the two ministers towards the practices were conspicuously absent from the final report. Instead, the committee, which consisted exclusively of non-Indigenous men, sought counsel from individuals such as David Price, who is neither Indigenous nor Presbyterian.

Distorted Perspectives and Excluded Voices

Further controversy was sparked when the committee was found to have misquoted or used out-of-context statements from individuals like Brooke Prentis, an Aboriginal Christian Leader. The exclusion of relevant voices, particularly those of Aboriginal Christian leaders, from the report has been met with significant outcry and has led to questions about the integrity of the process.

General Assembly: A Heated Debate

In the church’s 2023 general assembly, the ban spurred a heated debate. An amendment to recognize the nation’s history through prayerful lament was defeated by a counter-motion. Critics within the church expressed their disappointment at the lack of consultation and the marginalization of Indigenous voices in the process, arguing that the move does not align with the church’s responsibility to engage with a multicultural Australia.

The ban, and the process leading up to it, has been met with sadness by Aboriginal Christian Leaders. However, they maintain their openness to dialogue and their commitment to fostering understanding and respect within the church community.