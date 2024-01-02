en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Presbyterian Church of Australia Bans Indigenous Traditions Amid Controversy

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:25 pm EST
Presbyterian Church of Australia Bans Indigenous Traditions Amid Controversy

In a startling move that has sparked widespread criticism, the Presbyterian Church of Australia has proscribed Acknowledgements of Country and Welcomes to Country during church services. This decision came in the wake of a report produced by a committee whose critics say did not adequately consult with pertinent Aboriginal Christian Leaders. The ban has ignited a fiery debate within the church, with critics arguing it signifies a failure to engage with multicultural Australia and is seen as political posturing.

Committee Consultation Controversy

The committee, established in 2019, was charged with the task of consulting an internal missionary organisation, the Australian Presbyterian World Mission (APWM), and two Indigenous ministers. However, a probe conducted by Crikey uncovered that the APWM was not consulted, and the favorable views of the two ministers towards the practices were conspicuously absent from the final report. Instead, the committee, which consisted exclusively of non-Indigenous men, sought counsel from individuals such as David Price, who is neither Indigenous nor Presbyterian.

Distorted Perspectives and Excluded Voices

Further controversy was sparked when the committee was found to have misquoted or used out-of-context statements from individuals like Brooke Prentis, an Aboriginal Christian Leader. The exclusion of relevant voices, particularly those of Aboriginal Christian leaders, from the report has been met with significant outcry and has led to questions about the integrity of the process.

General Assembly: A Heated Debate

In the church’s 2023 general assembly, the ban spurred a heated debate. An amendment to recognize the nation’s history through prayerful lament was defeated by a counter-motion. Critics within the church expressed their disappointment at the lack of consultation and the marginalization of Indigenous voices in the process, arguing that the move does not align with the church’s responsibility to engage with a multicultural Australia.

The ban, and the process leading up to it, has been met with sadness by Aboriginal Christian Leaders. However, they maintain their openness to dialogue and their commitment to fostering understanding and respect within the church community.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Australians on Fiery Japan Airlines Flight Confirmed Safe

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Biocontrol War Against Invasive Parthenium Weed

By Geeta Pillai

Heavy Rainfall Triggers Flooding in the City of Logan, Queensland

By Geeta Pillai

Goomeri’s Pumpkin Festival: A Beacon of Resilience and Revitalization

By Geeta Pillai

Goldman Sachs Highlights CSL and Woolworths as ASX 200 Shares to Secur ...
@Australia · 4 mins
Goldman Sachs Highlights CSL and Woolworths as ASX 200 Shares to Secur ...
heart comment 0
Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps

By Geeta Pillai

Wollongong City Takes Action Against Algal Bloom with Solar-Powered Pumps
Promising Racehorse Benedetta Sets Sights on Group 1 Glory

By Salman Khan

Promising Racehorse Benedetta Sets Sights on Group 1 Glory
Mildura Riverfront: A Testimony to Resilience Amidst Adversities

By Geeta Pillai

Mildura Riverfront: A Testimony to Resilience Amidst Adversities
Australian Health Firm Fined for Non-Compliance with Regulatory Obligations

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Health Firm Fined for Non-Compliance with Regulatory Obligations
Latest Headlines
World News
Wrestling Star Naomi Rumored to Return to WWE
15 seconds
Wrestling Star Naomi Rumored to Return to WWE
Danny Laudick Assumes Mayoral Mantle in Cedar Falls
25 seconds
Danny Laudick Assumes Mayoral Mantle in Cedar Falls
Pediatric Cancer Rates on the Rise in the US, Study Shows
44 seconds
Pediatric Cancer Rates on the Rise in the US, Study Shows
Yale Scientists Break New Ground in Understanding Cancer Evolution
51 seconds
Yale Scientists Break New Ground in Understanding Cancer Evolution
Waterford Triumphs over Kerry in Munster Hurling League Opener
52 seconds
Waterford Triumphs over Kerry in Munster Hurling League Opener
Ontario Lacrosse Association Delays Controversial Policy Amidst Strong Opposition
1 min
Ontario Lacrosse Association Delays Controversial Policy Amidst Strong Opposition
MAGTOTAL Trial: A Game Changer for Breast Cancer Surgery
1 min
MAGTOTAL Trial: A Game Changer for Breast Cancer Surgery
Experience the Racetrack on Public Roads: Street-Legal Race Cars Now Available
1 min
Experience the Racetrack on Public Roads: Street-Legal Race Cars Now Available
Texas Universities Reshape in Response to Senate Bill 17
1 min
Texas Universities Reshape in Response to Senate Bill 17
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
41 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app