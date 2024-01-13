en English
Australia

Prejudice in Progressive Circles: Gay Jewish Hairdresser’s Sperm Donor Experience

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:58 am EST
Jay Lazarus, a 37-year-old gay Jewish hairdresser from Perth, Australia, discovered in an unsavory manner that prejudice is not exclusive to conservative circles. After a lesbian couple from Queensland backed out of using his sperm for insemination, citing the Israel-Gaza conflict as their reason, Lazarus was left questioning the progressive values he thought they shared.

A Generous Offer Interrupted

In October 2022, Lazarus decided to extend a helping hand to couples wishing to conceive a child. He joined a Facebook group and underwent medical and genetic testing, as well as counseling. A lesbian couple from Queensland took him up on his offer, and Lazarus developed a communicative relationship with them. The couple was aware from the beginning that Lazarus was Jewish.

Political Conflict Impacts Personal Relationships

However, the situation took a sudden turn following the Hamas attack on Israel. Lazarus expressed his support for Israel on social media and shortly thereafter, in December, the couple informed him that they would not be using his sperm. The reason? They were ‘deeply affected’ by the Israel-Gaza conflict and the ethical challenges it posed for them.

Confronting Prejudice in Progressive Circles

Lazarus, of South African origin, perceived their decision as anti-Semitic. His experience underscores the troubling reality that prejudice, including anti-Semitism, can manifest even in supposedly progressive circles. Reflecting on the incident, Lazarus expressed his disappointment but remains committed to his identity and his initial intention to help others conceive.

Despite the setback, Lazarus has not let this experience deter him from his altruistic path. He is currently working with another couple who are planning another attempt at conception after a miscarriage. As Lazarus’s story echoes across social media, it serves as a reminder that personal relationships and decisions can be profoundly impacted by global conflicts and deeply ingrained prejudices.

Australia Human Rights Society
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

