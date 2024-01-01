en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Predictions Indicate a Year of Change for Australia’s Property Market in 2024

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
Predictions Indicate a Year of Change for Australia’s Property Market in 2024

Australia’s property market, a cornerstone of the nation’s economy, is set for significant shifts in 2024. The forthcoming changes, experts predict, will define a year of opportunities and challenges for homebuyers, investors, and real estate professionals. From housing prices and market demand to interest rates, investment patterns, and regulatory changes, the landscape of Australian real estate is poised to evolve.

Key Predictions for 2024

Five major trends have been forecasted for the Australian property market in 2024. These include a sustained rise in house and unit prices, with a 0.4% increase in home values across major capital city markets already marked in December 2023. The predictions also hint at a buyer’s market for Sydney and Melbourne, with house prices expected to drop by 15% in some areas. This contrasts with a rise in prices in suburbs like Coolaroo and Meadow Heights, pegged as the ones to watch in 2024.

The Economic Backdrop

These predictions are framed against a backdrop of Australia’s wider economic conditions. Anticipated changes include a reduction in the cash rate by the Reserve Bank and the outcomes of federal and territory elections. The impact of these macroeconomic factors on the property market is vital for understanding the broader context of these predictions.

Property Experts Weigh In

Three property experts have shared their insights on the 2024 market. They anticipate property prices will continue to grow, spurred by factors such as low housing supply, surging construction costs, and tax cuts. However, they caution that interest rates are nearing their peak, which, alongside rental hikes and regulatory tightening, could pose challenges for investors.

These experts point to Brisbane and Perth as offering affordability and opportunity, while warning that regional markets may see price falls of up to 10%. This suggests a correction in regional markets that could offer more affordable options for homebuyers and investors.

A Year of Change

The property market in 2024 will be both challenging and opportunistic, shaped by a variety of trends. These include shifts from remote to office work, changing family needs, the influence of intergenerational wealth, the recent influx of investors, the effects of interest rates on refinancing decisions, new rezoning policies, and the implications of global economic uncertainty.

Experts predict growth in the Australian property market, despite record high home prices, a looming cost of living crisis, potential interest rate hikes, and uncertainty about the domestic and global economies. This growth, however, might not be evenly distributed, with cities like Sydney and Melbourne potentially experiencing a fall in prices, while others, like Brisbane and Perth, could see an increase.

Overall, the Australian property market in 2024 is poised for substantial change. As these potential shifts unfold, they will undoubtedly shape the nation’s economic future, affecting homebuyers, investors, real estate professionals, and policymakers alike.

0
Australia Economy
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Underappreciated Risks in Australia's Socio-Economic Landscape: Insights from Top CEOs

By Geeta Pillai

David Warner Retires from ODI: A Look at the Interplay of Sports and Celebrity Culture

By Salman Khan

Bondi Beach Encounter: Lifeguard Harrison Reid's Heartwarming Gesture to a Young Fan

By Geeta Pillai

Emergency Warning Issued for Unpredictable Bushfire in Western Australia

By Geeta Pillai

Truck Driver Charged in Catastrophic Freight Train Derailment on Barri ...
@Accidents · 37 mins
Truck Driver Charged in Catastrophic Freight Train Derailment on Barri ...
heart comment 0
Mighty Craft Hits Financial Rough Patch Despite Better Beer’s Growth

By Geeta Pillai

Mighty Craft Hits Financial Rough Patch Despite Better Beer's Growth
Ocean Alley Keyboardist Apologizes for Shoplifting During New Zealand Tour

By Geeta Pillai

Ocean Alley Keyboardist Apologizes for Shoplifting During New Zealand Tour
Western Australia Enacts Native Logging Ban Amid Environmental Conservation Efforts

By Geeta Pillai

Western Australia Enacts Native Logging Ban Amid Environmental Conservation Efforts
New Year’s Day Fire in Sydney Apartment Leaves Man Critically Injured

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Day Fire in Sydney Apartment Leaves Man Critically Injured
Latest Headlines
World News
Celebrity Health and Fitness: Unveiling the Secrets of the Stars
5 mins
Celebrity Health and Fitness: Unveiling the Secrets of the Stars
Contrasting Fortunes in Basketball: Dissecting Performances and Fan Reactions
5 mins
Contrasting Fortunes in Basketball: Dissecting Performances and Fan Reactions
Year in Review: Inspiring Stories from a Challenging 2023
6 mins
Year in Review: Inspiring Stories from a Challenging 2023
The Wall Street Journal Unveils Fitness Initiative for 2024
6 mins
The Wall Street Journal Unveils Fitness Initiative for 2024
India and Pakistan Uphold 33-Year Tradition, Exchange Nuclear Installations Lists
7 mins
India and Pakistan Uphold 33-Year Tradition, Exchange Nuclear Installations Lists
Indian Athletics: A Packed Calendar for 2024 and the Road to Paris Olympics
7 mins
Indian Athletics: A Packed Calendar for 2024 and the Road to Paris Olympics
Israel Defence Forces Prepared for Extended Conflict in 2024
8 mins
Israel Defence Forces Prepared for Extended Conflict in 2024
Global Gatherings on 4th Anniversary of General Soleimani's Death: A Reflection of Geopolitical Sentiments
8 mins
Global Gatherings on 4th Anniversary of General Soleimani's Death: A Reflection of Geopolitical Sentiments
New Zealand Rings in 2024 Amidst Weather Challenges and Ambulance Vandalism
9 mins
New Zealand Rings in 2024 Amidst Weather Challenges and Ambulance Vandalism
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
1 hour
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
1 hour
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
1 hour
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
2 hours
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2 hours
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
2 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
2 hours
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app