en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Predictions for Australia’s Property Market in 2024: A Year of Shifts and Trends

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST
Predictions for Australia’s Property Market in 2024: A Year of Shifts and Trends

As the dawn of 2024 breaks, the Australian property market braces for a year of significant shifts and trends, guided by predictions from leading experts in the field. These forecasts, rooted in current and historical data, economic indicators, and thorough market analysis, offer a roadmap for investors, homebuyers, and industry professionals navigating the complex terrain of the Australian real estate landscape.

Anticipating a Bursting Bubble

US economist Harry Dent weighs in with a prediction of significant losses for the Australian real estate market, forecasting the bursting of the property bubble. Dent also anticipates a halving of the Australian Share Market value, with the benchmark S&P ASX 200 Index expected to drop to around 3500. Despite this, he foresees a new boom in the latter part of 2025, centered around the Asia Pacific region.

Sluggish Growth and Higher Interest Rates

The International Monetary Fund and investment management firm Vanguard echo Dent’s grim outlook, predicting sluggish growth and higher interest rates. Property analyst SQM Research aligns with this sentiment, foreseeing a potential fall in housing prices, albeit not steeply. Only Perth and Brisbane buck this trend, with expected price rises.

Illawarra Property Market: Prospects and Predictions

The Illawarra property market predictions suggest potential rate cuts, increased buyer confidence, and better value in neighboring suburbs. The anticipated completion of developments, including apartments, duplexes, and townhouses, will shape the market landscape. Suburbs like Woonona, West Wollongong, Keiraville, and Port Kembla are singled out as potential growth hotspots. However, a scarcity of available properties will likely heighten competition among buyers.

House Price Growth Amidst Headwinds

Despite the headwinds of higher interest rates reducing borrowing capacity, Australia’s house price growth is forecast to persist in its upward trajectory throughout 2024. In 2023, national home prices across Australia rose by 5.52%. The decisions of the RBA governor on rate-cutting will be closely monitored. Matthew Tiller from LJ Hooker projects more homeowners looking to capitalize on recent strong price growth to upgrade their homes or downsize into retirement. Suburbs like Quinns Rocks in WA, Mandurah, Taringa, Elanora, Arundel, Dee Why, Glenmore Park, Croydon South, Carrum Downs, Bayswater North, Payneham, and Plympton Park emerge as potential hotspots for 2024, thanks to affordability, falling values, and steady growth.

0
Australia Economy
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
David Warner's Final Test: Day One Highlights and Anticipation
Under the bright Sydney sun, a cricketing era drew to a close as David Warner stepped onto the pitch for his final Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The day was awash with emotion and nostalgia, punctuated by Warner’s recent ordeal where his beloved baggy green caps were stolen. Despite only facing a lone
David Warner's Final Test: Day One Highlights and Anticipation
Pilbara Minerals Stands as The Most Shorted Stock on ASX
12 mins ago
Pilbara Minerals Stands as The Most Shorted Stock on ASX
Australians Need to Earn Nearly $350,000 Annually to Feel Rich, Study Reveals
16 mins ago
Australians Need to Earn Nearly $350,000 Annually to Feel Rich, Study Reveals
Rebalancing Australia's Banking Sector: A Shift From Housing to SMEs
2 mins ago
Rebalancing Australia's Banking Sector: A Shift From Housing to SMEs
Missing 57-Year-Old Man from Newcastle Found Safe
7 mins ago
Missing 57-Year-Old Man from Newcastle Found Safe
Eyes on the Wall: An Innovative Approach to Curb Incivility in Operating Theatres
8 mins ago
Eyes on the Wall: An Innovative Approach to Curb Incivility in Operating Theatres
Latest Headlines
World News
Luke Humphries: From Battling Anxiety to Winning the PDC World Darts Championship
15 seconds
Luke Humphries: From Battling Anxiety to Winning the PDC World Darts Championship
White House Affirms Confidence in VP Harris Amidst Escalating Immigration Crisis
18 seconds
White House Affirms Confidence in VP Harris Amidst Escalating Immigration Crisis
Football Legends Robbie Fowler and Tony Grant to Share 'Life Stories' in Kilkenny
27 seconds
Football Legends Robbie Fowler and Tony Grant to Share 'Life Stories' in Kilkenny
Knicks Boost Roster with Duane Washington Jr. on Two-way Contract
1 min
Knicks Boost Roster with Duane Washington Jr. on Two-way Contract
Sir Ed Davey Admits to Being 'Deeply Misled' During Horizon Scandal
2 mins
Sir Ed Davey Admits to Being 'Deeply Misled' During Horizon Scandal
David Warner's Final Test: Day One Highlights and Anticipation
2 mins
David Warner's Final Test: Day One Highlights and Anticipation
Kentucky 2024 Legislative Session Kicks Off: Aligning Election Years and Other Key Bills
2 mins
Kentucky 2024 Legislative Session Kicks Off: Aligning Election Years and Other Key Bills
Zimbabwean Man Dies After Consuming Herbal Aphrodisiac
3 mins
Zimbabwean Man Dies After Consuming Herbal Aphrodisiac
Luke Humphries Triumphs in 2024 World Darts Championship
3 mins
Luke Humphries Triumphs in 2024 World Darts Championship
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
39 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
51 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app