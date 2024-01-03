Predictions for Australia’s Property Market in 2024: A Year of Shifts and Trends

As the dawn of 2024 breaks, the Australian property market braces for a year of significant shifts and trends, guided by predictions from leading experts in the field. These forecasts, rooted in current and historical data, economic indicators, and thorough market analysis, offer a roadmap for investors, homebuyers, and industry professionals navigating the complex terrain of the Australian real estate landscape.

Anticipating a Bursting Bubble

US economist Harry Dent weighs in with a prediction of significant losses for the Australian real estate market, forecasting the bursting of the property bubble. Dent also anticipates a halving of the Australian Share Market value, with the benchmark S&P ASX 200 Index expected to drop to around 3500. Despite this, he foresees a new boom in the latter part of 2025, centered around the Asia Pacific region.

Sluggish Growth and Higher Interest Rates

The International Monetary Fund and investment management firm Vanguard echo Dent’s grim outlook, predicting sluggish growth and higher interest rates. Property analyst SQM Research aligns with this sentiment, foreseeing a potential fall in housing prices, albeit not steeply. Only Perth and Brisbane buck this trend, with expected price rises.

Illawarra Property Market: Prospects and Predictions

The Illawarra property market predictions suggest potential rate cuts, increased buyer confidence, and better value in neighboring suburbs. The anticipated completion of developments, including apartments, duplexes, and townhouses, will shape the market landscape. Suburbs like Woonona, West Wollongong, Keiraville, and Port Kembla are singled out as potential growth hotspots. However, a scarcity of available properties will likely heighten competition among buyers.

House Price Growth Amidst Headwinds

Despite the headwinds of higher interest rates reducing borrowing capacity, Australia’s house price growth is forecast to persist in its upward trajectory throughout 2024. In 2023, national home prices across Australia rose by 5.52%. The decisions of the RBA governor on rate-cutting will be closely monitored. Matthew Tiller from LJ Hooker projects more homeowners looking to capitalize on recent strong price growth to upgrade their homes or downsize into retirement. Suburbs like Quinns Rocks in WA, Mandurah, Taringa, Elanora, Arundel, Dee Why, Glenmore Park, Croydon South, Carrum Downs, Bayswater North, Payneham, and Plympton Park emerge as potential hotspots for 2024, thanks to affordability, falling values, and steady growth.