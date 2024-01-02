Predictions for Australia’s Property Market in 2024: A Detailed Outlook

In 2024, the Australian property market is poised for dynamic shifts, with a multitude of predictions hinting at varying trends that will shape the real estate landscape of the country. The discourse among experts suggests potential fluctuations in housing prices, interest rates, and market demand, painting an intriguing picture of the year ahead.

Exploring the Predictions

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) anticipates that inflation will normalize towards the Reserve Bank of Australia’s 2-3% target this year. The bank also forecasts a 75 basis point interest rate cut by September, reflecting a potential easing in economic conditions. Furthermore, the CBA predicts a 4.5% increase in the unemployment rate by year’s end and expects a dip in net migration. Highlighting the role of climate change, the bank emphasizes that global capital must continue to flow into markets that align with the net-zero carbon target.

According to AMP’s chief economist, Shane Oliver, the cash rate has reached its peak, which could lead to a slight further decline in Australian home prices. This decline might be due to the impact of high interest rates on demand and the rise in unemployment. However, he believes the supply shortage will prevent a more pronounced fall, with prices expected to continue rising in Adelaide, Brisbane, and Perth.

The State of Housing

In 2023, the Australian property market experienced a rebound with house and apartment values increasing by 8.1% nationally. However, expectations for 2024 suggest a slowdown, with a projected 3-5% fall in national average prices. This scenario could pose challenges for young people and first home buyers eager to exit the rental market. In light of this, the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute managing director has suggested more shared equity programs to help address the housing crisis.

Looking Ahead

Interest rates in 2024 will be a key factor influencing housing trends, with potential rate cuts helping stoke demand later in the year. The market is predicted to undergo significant shifts, potentially becoming a buyer’s market for Sydney and Melbourne, with a 15% drop in home prices and a reduction in the cash rate. However, experts warn that interest rates are nearing their peak, posing challenges for investors. Despite record-high home prices and potential interest rate hikes, experts predict overall growth in the Australian property market, with potential falls in Sydney and Melbourne and increases in Brisbane and Perth.