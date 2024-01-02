en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Predictions for Australia’s Property Market in 2024: A Detailed Outlook

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:08 pm EST
Predictions for Australia’s Property Market in 2024: A Detailed Outlook

In 2024, the Australian property market is poised for dynamic shifts, with a multitude of predictions hinting at varying trends that will shape the real estate landscape of the country. The discourse among experts suggests potential fluctuations in housing prices, interest rates, and market demand, painting an intriguing picture of the year ahead.

Exploring the Predictions

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) anticipates that inflation will normalize towards the Reserve Bank of Australia’s 2-3% target this year. The bank also forecasts a 75 basis point interest rate cut by September, reflecting a potential easing in economic conditions. Furthermore, the CBA predicts a 4.5% increase in the unemployment rate by year’s end and expects a dip in net migration. Highlighting the role of climate change, the bank emphasizes that global capital must continue to flow into markets that align with the net-zero carbon target.

According to AMP’s chief economist, Shane Oliver, the cash rate has reached its peak, which could lead to a slight further decline in Australian home prices. This decline might be due to the impact of high interest rates on demand and the rise in unemployment. However, he believes the supply shortage will prevent a more pronounced fall, with prices expected to continue rising in Adelaide, Brisbane, and Perth.

The State of Housing

In 2023, the Australian property market experienced a rebound with house and apartment values increasing by 8.1% nationally. However, expectations for 2024 suggest a slowdown, with a projected 3-5% fall in national average prices. This scenario could pose challenges for young people and first home buyers eager to exit the rental market. In light of this, the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute managing director has suggested more shared equity programs to help address the housing crisis.

Looking Ahead

Interest rates in 2024 will be a key factor influencing housing trends, with potential rate cuts helping stoke demand later in the year. The market is predicted to undergo significant shifts, potentially becoming a buyer’s market for Sydney and Melbourne, with a 15% drop in home prices and a reduction in the cash rate. However, experts warn that interest rates are nearing their peak, posing challenges for investors. Despite record-high home prices and potential interest rate hikes, experts predict overall growth in the Australian property market, with potential falls in Sydney and Melbourne and increases in Brisbane and Perth.

0
Australia Economy
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Northern NSW Battles Severe Flooding: A Community Under Siege

By Geeta Pillai

Australian School's Innovative Program Tackles School Refusal

By Geeta Pillai

Global New Year's Eve Celebrations Usher in 2024: A World United in Joy

By Geeta Pillai

DOJ Mum on Disciplinary Action After Controversial Detainee Incident

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Allure: Hong Kong Talent Migrates Down Under ...
@Australia · 20 mins
Australia's Allure: Hong Kong Talent Migrates Down Under ...
heart comment 0
Potential Election Promise Break Over Australian Religious Freedoms Bill: Canavan Warns

By Geeta Pillai

Potential Election Promise Break Over Australian Religious Freedoms Bill: Canavan Warns
Man Tragically Dies in Sydney Apartment Fire, Investigation Underway

By Geeta Pillai

Man Tragically Dies in Sydney Apartment Fire, Investigation Underway
Ex-Footballer Len Gandini Faces Legal Heat Over File Access Dispute at His Law Firm

By Geeta Pillai

Ex-Footballer Len Gandini Faces Legal Heat Over File Access Dispute at His Law Firm
Eagers Automotive Falls Victim to Major Cybersecurity Breach

By Geeta Pillai

Eagers Automotive Falls Victim to Major Cybersecurity Breach
Latest Headlines
World News
Wangphu Community Calls for Responsive Governance Amid Neglect
2 mins
Wangphu Community Calls for Responsive Governance Amid Neglect
First Baby of 2024 Born at Guelph General Hospital
4 mins
First Baby of 2024 Born at Guelph General Hospital
New Year's Day Fracas at the Philadelphia Mummers Parade Sparks Debate
7 mins
New Year's Day Fracas at the Philadelphia Mummers Parade Sparks Debate
Last-minute Flight Cancellations Leave Athletes, Including Tukiso, in a Lurch
11 mins
Last-minute Flight Cancellations Leave Athletes, Including Tukiso, in a Lurch
Suffolk County Witnesses Major Political Shift as GOP Takes Control
11 mins
Suffolk County Witnesses Major Political Shift as GOP Takes Control
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: Mascot Ched Z Steals the Show as Tennessee Triumphs
12 mins
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: Mascot Ched Z Steals the Show as Tennessee Triumphs
Snoop Dogg to Spice Up NBC's Coverage of Paris 2024 Olympics Amid Security Concerns
12 mins
Snoop Dogg to Spice Up NBC's Coverage of Paris 2024 Olympics Amid Security Concerns
Doctor's Warning: The Importance of Cleaning Your Belly Button
13 mins
Doctor's Warning: The Importance of Cleaning Your Belly Button
Israel's Warning of Continued Conflict in 2024: A Reflection of Regional Tensions
14 mins
Israel's Warning of Continued Conflict in 2024: A Reflection of Regional Tensions
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
4 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
4 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
4 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
4 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
5 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
5 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
5 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
5 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app