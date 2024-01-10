en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Potential Tropical Cyclone Looms Over Australia’s Northern Tropics

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:10 pm EST
Potential Tropical Cyclone Looms Over Australia’s Northern Tropics

The tranquil skies of Australia’s northern tropics are currently under the watchful eyes of meteorologists, as recent data suggests an increasing likelihood for the birth of a tropical cyclone later this week. Weather patterns are hinting at the possibility of three tropical lows forming within the monsoon trough by Sunday, a condition that could escalate into a significant weather event.

A Glimpse at the Locations

According to predictive models, the first tropical low could take shape near the Joseph Bonaparte Gulf, situated to the west of Darwin. This system carries a medium chance of intensifying into a cyclone and might potentially make landfall in NT or Kimberley in WA. Simultaneously, another tropical low is expected to form in the Gulf of Carpentaria. Additionally, the Cocos (Keeling) Islands might also witness the formation of a potential tropical low.

Monsoon Trough and the Madden Julian Oscillation

Adding to the elements of uncertainty and concern is the monsoon trough and the Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO). Both are projected to amplify rainfall, thunderstorm, and cloud activity across northern Australia. This could potentially increase the likelihood of cyclones and heavy rain, raising concerns for safety, travel, and economic activities in the affected regions.

Implications and Preparations

While weather predictions are not absolute, they provide valuable insights for locals and authorities to prepare for potential disturbances. The potential formation of a tropical cyclone is an event of significant magnitude. It requires a calibrated response from the community, government bodies, and emergency services. As the region braces for a potential weather upheaval, the focus remains on ensuring the safety of residents and minimizing disruption to economic activities.

0
Australia Travel & Tourism Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
3 mins ago
Woolworths and Big W Stop Selling Australia Day Merchandise Amidst Societal Debate
In a notable shift in corporate stance, Australian supermarket heavyweights Woolworths and Big W have declared that they will cease the sale of Australia Day merchandise. This comes as a response to a ‘gradual decline’ in customer demand, coupled with the ‘broader discussion’ surrounding the significance of the January 26 date, which marks Australia Day.
Woolworths and Big W Stop Selling Australia Day Merchandise Amidst Societal Debate
Deakin University Pioneers First International Campus in India
52 mins ago
Deakin University Pioneers First International Campus in India
Talisman Sabre 23: A Testament to Global Military Cooperation and Deterrence
1 hour ago
Talisman Sabre 23: A Testament to Global Military Cooperation and Deterrence
Fatal Police Shooting at New South Wales Medical Clinic Sparks Investigation
5 mins ago
Fatal Police Shooting at New South Wales Medical Clinic Sparks Investigation
Potential Cyclone Alert: Australia Faces Uncommon Double Threat
9 mins ago
Potential Cyclone Alert: Australia Faces Uncommon Double Threat
Controversy Mars Kecmanovic's Adelaide International Run
37 mins ago
Controversy Mars Kecmanovic's Adelaide International Run
Latest Headlines
World News
LeBron James and Fanatics Ink Partnership, Signal New Era in Sports Memorabilia
2 mins
LeBron James and Fanatics Ink Partnership, Signal New Era in Sports Memorabilia
Political Prisoners in Poland? Former PM's Claim Sparks National Debate
2 mins
Political Prisoners in Poland? Former PM's Claim Sparks National Debate
Lisa Rinna on Intimacy, Aging, and Life Post-RHOBH: A Candid Cosmopolitan Interview
2 mins
Lisa Rinna on Intimacy, Aging, and Life Post-RHOBH: A Candid Cosmopolitan Interview
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, Study Suggests
2 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, Study Suggests
SoDMA_Somalia Extends Lifeline with Medical Supplies Donation
3 mins
SoDMA_Somalia Extends Lifeline with Medical Supplies Donation
Juventus Faces Frosinone Sans Chiesa: Allegri's 400th Game in Spotlight
5 mins
Juventus Faces Frosinone Sans Chiesa: Allegri's 400th Game in Spotlight
Yashasvi Jaiswal to Open Alongside Rohit Sharma in Upcoming T20I: A Strategic Blend of Youth and Experience
6 mins
Yashasvi Jaiswal to Open Alongside Rohit Sharma in Upcoming T20I: A Strategic Blend of Youth and Experience
Chicago Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined Due to Jaw Surgery
11 mins
Chicago Blackhawks' Rookie Connor Bedard Sidelined Due to Jaw Surgery
Chicago Bears Dismiss Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy in Major Roster Shakeup
15 mins
Chicago Bears Dismiss Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy in Major Roster Shakeup
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app