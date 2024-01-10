en English
Australia

Potential Tropical Cyclone Brewing in Australia’s Northern Tropics

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:01 pm EST
Potential Tropical Cyclone Brewing in Australia’s Northern Tropics

Australia’s northern tropics are gradually rumbling to life, with an increasing potential for a tropical cyclone to form later in the week. Advanced forecast models are suggesting the formation of three tropical lows within the monsoon trough by Sunday. This event significantly ramps up the risk of a tropical cyclone developing, a weather event that could have substantial effects on regions within its path.

Specific Areas at Risk

The Bureau of Meteorology is expecting these lows to form in distinct areas, with one system potentially making landfall in the Northern Territory or Kimberley in Western Australia. Another system could bring a deluge of heavy rainfall to Far North Queensland, causing potential flooding and disruption.

Enhancing Factors

The Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO), a significant driver of tropical weather, is expected to move into the Australia region next week. This movement could amplify the weather activity further, increasing the likelihood of cyclones and bouts of heavy rain. This forecast is critical for disaster preparedness and response planning by authorities and residents in the affected regions.

Closely Monitored Situation

Weatherzone, a prominent weather forecasting agency, is keeping a close eye on the tropical lows, the MJO, and the monsoon’s progress over the coming week. They will be providing further updates as the situation develops, assisting in the monitoring of this significant weather event.

Australia Disaster Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

