Potential Interest Rate Cuts by RBA in 2024: An Economic Foretelling

The economic landscape of Australia may witness a significant turn of events in the latter part of the year, as leading economists project a potential cut in interest rates by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). If the forecast materializes, Australian households could be grappling with an interest rate of 4.35 percent for the most part of 2024.

A Glimpse into the Future

Independent Economist Saul Eslake, in a conversation with Sky News Australia, hinted at the likelihood of the RBA trimming the interest rates. Eslake suggested that such a move is plausible, especially if inflation decreases more rapidly than the current RBA projections. Concurrently, Bank of America economist Micaela Fuchila opines that the central bank may hold off any rate cuts until 2025, considering the time needed to restore inflation to its target. She predicts core inflation to settle down to 2.9% by the end of the year, slightly ahead of RBA’s projections.

Market Dynamics and Projections

Adding to the discourse, a survey by the Australian Financial Review suggests that the Reserve Bank might slice interest rates as early as September. Bond traders are fully pricing in two rate reductions for 2024, with more expected in 2025. The central bank had previously escalated rates to a 12-year high of 4.35% in November. However, with the economy downshifting and unemployment on the ascent, expectations are rife that rates have either peaked or are almost there.

Economic Pulse and Global Impact

Despite these projections, Fuchila believes 2024 will not witness any economic landing or stabilization. She predicts a soft landing for the US economy instead. The Bank of America also anticipates a 100 basis points rate cut by the Federal Reserve in 2024, starting in March, with the RBA following suit in 2025. Furthermore, Fuchila anticipates that changes to the RBA, including lesser frequent meetings and media conferences post-meetings, will enhance RBA communications in the long run.

Simultaneously, key market and currency watchers predict that the Australian share market might outshine other major financial markets in 2024. The ASX is anticipated to close the year at 7,775 points, a 9% return. Moreover, the Australian dollar is forecasted to trade higher against the greenback, reaching approximately 73-75 US cents by the end of 2024.

The Chinese economy, interest rates, geopolitics, and corporate earnings are identified as the primary drivers for the Australian and major global share markets and the Australian dollar in 2024.